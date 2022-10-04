ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque

Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
DUBUQUE, IA
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society

Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
DUBUQUE, IA
Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters

The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
BELLEVUE, IA
Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign

Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
GALENA, IL
Free Financial Help Available at Dubuque Library

It's never been more important to keep an accurate account of your finances. With prices skyrocketing for everything from gas to groceries, unless you're expecting a big raise at work...or planning to win the lottery, you may need to find ways to make the money you do have go further.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids

Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
GALENA, IL
Grant County Law Enforcement to host “Faith and Blue” Event

This weekend is National Faith and Blue weekend. Three Grant County Law Enforcement organizations are joining forces for a community outreach event Friday, October 7th. According to a press release, The Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Platteville and University of Wisconsin-Platteville police departments will participate in an event this Friday aimed at "engaging law enforcement officers along with local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations".
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka

The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
GALENA, IL
Dubuque VNA Hosting Walk-In COVID-19 Clinics

If you are still interested in COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, the Dubuque VNA is hosting a new series of walk-in clinics. The VNA is hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for primary series and bivalent booster doses at its clinic at 660 Iowa Street in Dubuque. Primary series refers to the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and the bivalent booster dose is a version of the COVID-19 vaccine that offers protection against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus around the world. Appointments are not required.
DUBUQUE, IA
Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
GALENA, IL
