KSBW.com
Make every day National Taco Day with these tasty recipes
If the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a taco is that crispy corn shell filled with seasoned ground beef, strings of bright yellow cheese and shredded lettuce, then it's time to think beyond the emoji. Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, but any day in...
Celebrate National Taco Day with Grilled Tacos and Pico de Gallo
One of the reasons I like national food days is that they give me an excuse to try to new recipes. October 4 is National Taco Day, so I decided to try Grilled Tacos with Pico de Gallo, a simple yet flavorful meal which appears in Curtis Stone's What's for Dinner?
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
msn.com
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
msn.com
Healthy Baked Feta Pasta (TikTok Pasta)
Wait until you try Healthy Baked Feta Pasta. Feta TikTok pasta is a healthier, lighter version of the viral TikTok pasta dish that’s taking over the internet. This easy recipe uses just a few ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight dinner. The best part about this dish is that it’s so versatile- you can use any type of pasta you like, and add in whatever vegetables or proteins you have on hand. If you’re looking for a quick, healthy, and delicious dinner option, look no further than this Lightened Up TikTok Pasta Recipe!
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
