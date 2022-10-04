ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

visitlakecounty.org

Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022

Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

The Habitat Company, Diversified Real Estate Capital break ground on Cassidy on Canal rental tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District

Chicago-based The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, along with joint venture partner Diversified Real Estate Capital, LLC, held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for Cassidy on Canal, a 33-story, 343-unit Class-A rental tower at 350 N. Canal St. in Chicago’s Fulton River District. Designed by...
CHICAGO, IL
Crystal Lake, IL
Q985

How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?

I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here. 
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove Covered Bridge?

Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why drivers seem to constantly run into the Long Grove Covered Bridge, despite having signage warning commuters of its clearance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
LONG GROVE, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend October 7-9, 2022

Pumpkins, parties, scarecrows and the spooky season has arrived with the autumn air. Here are the things to do this weekend October 7-9, 2022. Don’t forget to join the shutterbug shenanigans in the #LetsSnapLakeCounty Photo Contest. There are five categories to compete in and winners receive a $100 VISA gift card. The Photo Contest goes through October 31.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
Government Technology

Cook County Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot With Help from Tech

This month, Cook County, Ill., announced the upcoming application window for its Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot. The initiative will use technology to support the process from the application itself to the distribution of funds. The idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, although some are...
COOK COUNTY, IL

