Endeavor Awards For Research & Creativity
The purpose of the Endeavor Awards is to support the creative and research efforts of undergraduate students. All USI students from all majors are welcome. An award to help defray the costs associated with doing research or a creative project. Allowable costs include those used for lab work, equipment, materials, and travel to research sites. Students may apply for up to $2,500 through proposals they write with help from faculty mentors. Each student listed in the proposal must complete a separate Student Collaboration Award cover sheet.The fall and spring deadlines are Friday, October 7, 2022, and Friday, February 10, 2023. Only electronic submissions will be accepted. Projects that do not contain a substantial student research or creative component will not be considered.
Earn & Learn collaboration with USI, Ivy Tech, UE and regional healthcare offers students experience and income opportunities
The University of Southern Indiana is collaborating with Ivy Tech Community College Evansville and the University of Evansville to prepare students for short- and long-term success in healthcare through Earn & Learn, a collaborative, new program aimed at teaching career readiness while providing students industry experience and the opportunity to earn income. Earn & Learn was announced at a press conference in downtown Evansville October 7, including representatives from all three higher education institutions, Deaconess, Ascension St. Vincent, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and representatives of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP).
2022 Latinx Heritage Month keynote to feature award-winning spoken word poet
The University of Southern Indiana Multicultural Center and the Activities Programming Board will present “Embracing Our Identity, Culture & History” by Carlos Andrés Gómez from 6 to 8 p.m. October 19 in Carter Hall, located in University Center West. This event will honor Latinx Heritage Month and is open to the public at no charge.
