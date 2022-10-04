The purpose of the Endeavor Awards is to support the creative and research efforts of undergraduate students. All USI students from all majors are welcome. An award to help defray the costs associated with doing research or a creative project. Allowable costs include those used for lab work, equipment, materials, and travel to research sites. Students may apply for up to $2,500 through proposals they write with help from faculty mentors. Each student listed in the proposal must complete a separate Student Collaboration Award cover sheet.The fall and spring deadlines are Friday, October 7, 2022, and Friday, February 10, 2023. Only electronic submissions will be accepted. Projects that do not contain a substantial student research or creative component will not be considered.

