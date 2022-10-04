Read full article on original website
Scientist
Unprecedented Avian Flu Epidemic Could Presage Year-Round Outbreaks
A highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 influenza, also known as avian flu, that plagued Europe and North America all summer shows no signs of relenting, officials warn. More than 2,600 outbreaks have been reported among domesticated flocks, as well as more than 3,500 cases in wild birds from 37 European countries, according to the latest overview of the epidemic from European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
Europe and UK hit by ‘unprecedented’ number of bird flu cases this summer
The UK and continental Europe have been hit by an “unprecedented” number of cases of avian flu this summer, with 47.7m birds having been culled since last autumn, according to new figures. Poultry producers from as far north as Norway’s Svalbard islands to southern Portugal have together reported...
PETS・
outbreaknewstoday.com
France: Indigenous cases of dengue fever rise to 57
In a follow-up on the locally-acquired dengue fever cases in metropolitan France, Public Health France reports 57 indigenous cases of dengue as of September 26, 2022. In the Pyrénées Orientales, in Perpignan, an indigenous case of dengue whose symptoms had started in mid-June. No other cases have since been identified and this episode is closed.
Millions of Animals Culled After Record Bird Flu Outbreaks This Summer
Health authorities say rates of bird flu cases across Europe this summer have been “unprecedented,” leading to millions of animals being culled around the world. Some 47.5 million birds have been killed in culls since last fall, with poultry producers from the north of Norway to the south of Portugal clocking 2,500 outbreaks of avian flu since last year. Wild birds have also been affected by big outbreaks, the EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in its latest update. Although the arrival of summer and warm weather usually sees outbreaks of avian flu decline, this year’s high case numbers in Europe have persisted, sparking fears that variants of avian flu have become endemic in wild birds. Read it at The Guardian
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Africa reports 2nd Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever case of 2022
South African health officials report a second Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the country this year in a 32-year-old man from Burgersdorp, Eastern Cape Province. The first was a fatal case of CCHF reported from the Western Cape Province. Prior to falling ill, the patient was working in different areas...
WTOP
Virginia remains vigilant as bird flu spreads nationwide
Wildlife officials in Virginia are asking residents to help monitor cases of avian flu in the state’s bird population as cases rise in the United States. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is a virus that can infect and kill birds, such as domestic poultry, raptors, wild turkey, quail and grouse. Even birds that don’t become sick can be infected and spread the virus to other birds.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda reports two additional confirmed Ebola cases, Bunyangabu becomes the 4th district with a case
Uganda health officials reported two additional confirmed Ebola (Sudan Virus Disease) cases in the current outbreak, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 43 through October 2. No deaths were reported and the cumulative total remains at nine. Bunyangabu district has become the fourth district to report a confirmed case of...
Norovirus warning as cases 49% higher than average as schools go back – the 6 signs to know
SCHOOLS and care homes have reported a rising number of norovirus cases, as kids head back to the classroom. Cases of virus, sometimes know as the winter vomiting bug, are 49 per cent higher that what is expected of this time of year. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines reports 6 human rabies deaths week ending September 10
The Philippines Department of Health, Epidemiology Bureau reports that the number of human rabies cases reported in the country from the beginning of the year through September 10 is now 262. The number of human rabies cases are up 28 percent from the same period in 2021 when 205 cases...
Egg-flation: Prices explode thanks to bird flu and scrambled supply chains
Families are shelling out much more for eggs.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam dengue update: 236,700 cases, 98 deaths
In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health now reports 236,730 cases of dengue fever, including 98 deaths. This is an increase of about 12,000 cases and six deaths in the past week. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases...
Lancaster Farming
What Makes the 2022 Avian Influenza Strain So Bad?
OCEAN CITY, Md. — The avian influenza strain killing poultry across the United States is more infectious than the one that hit over 200 flocks in the last major outbreak. A key reason is the virus dose needed to cause infection is much lower than in 2015, said Mary Pantin-Jackwood, a veterinary researcher at USDA's Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory in Georgia.
Will bird flu stuff our Christmas turkey supply? Fears for livestock after more than three million birds are culled in huge outbreak
Stocks of festive turkeys could be at risk if the worst bird flu outbreak in UK history spreads, farmers warn. More than three million birds have been culled so far and poultry producers are growing increasingly concerned about their livestock. Special protection zones to try to contain the disease have...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ho Chi Minh City dengue cases up 590% in 2022
According to the latest information from the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC), from the beginning of the year to September 25, the city recorded 61,618 cases of dengue fever , an increase of 589.9% over the same period in 2021 (8,641 cases). Ho Chi Minh...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Florida dengue local transmission cases rise to 23
The Florida Department of Health reported one additional autochthonous dengue fever case in Miami-Dade County the week ending October 1. This brings the state total of dengue local transmission to 23 (22 cases in Miami-Dade County and one in Collier County). Twenty of the cases have been serotyped by PCR...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Indian cough syrup may be linked to Gambia’s rash of acute kidney injury cases
In a follow-up on the surge of acute kidney injury (AKI) of unknown etiology cases in young children, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the identification of substandard cough medicines made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in Haryana, India that may be linked to the AKIs. The latest numbers from the...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines: Dengue deaths top 500 in 2022
In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in the Philippines in 2022, country health authorities report 160,594 cumulative cases through September 10, a 189 percent increase over the number of cases reported during the same period in 2021 (55,650). Central Luzon accounts for 20 percent of the cases nationally...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Rift Valley fever in Mauritania: 4 more human cases, 1 death recorded
In a follow-up on the human Rift Valley fever (RVF) situation in the African country of Mauritania, the country’s health ministry reported four additional human cases and one more fatality. This brings the number of cases reported to 32 and 17 deaths caused by RVF. Out of 145 total...
Bird flu ‘an urgent warning to move away from factory farming’
Catastrophic declines in the number of birds and other wildlife are likely if countries do not act urgently to change the way animals are farmed, wildlife health scientists have warned. The unprecedented die-off of seabirds from highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) being witnessed in breeding colonies across Europe, North America...
