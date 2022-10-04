Top Performers: Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Nearly Notches Triple-Double Against Nuggets

Oklahoma City kicked off preseason play with a victory. After game one, there's lots to be optimistic about for Presti and company.

In Oklahoma City’s preseason opener, the Thunder topped the Denver Nuggets 112-101 in Colorado on Monday night.

For the first time since the 2020-21 season, Nikola Jokić, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray shared the court for the Nuggets. Murray was sidelined for the entirety of last year with a knee injury while Porter Jr. played in only nine games before suffering a back injury.

The Nuggets big three was not enough, however, for the Thunder, who saw five players score in double figures. Rookie wing Jalen Williams chipped in 10 points while second-year big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 11.

Denver outscored Oklahoma City only in the second quarter, yet still led 52-51 at the break. A 39-point third quarter gave OKC a lead it would not relinquish, despite being without its two top scorers from a season ago, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort.

Down two of its key offensive contributors, the Thunder were forced to turn to others for production, and the team delivered. Check out the top performers from OKC’s 11-point win over the Nuggets.

Tre Mann

Second-year guard Tre Mann led the Thunder offensively, scoring 17 points. Mann had the hot hand from the beginning, starting the game with two quick field goals after drawing a charge on Murray.

The Florida product showcased more of his crafty offensive skill set that dazzled fans last season. In the second quarter, Mann used a beautiful behind the back dribble to slide past Nuggets guard Bones Hyland and drain a one-handed midrange floater while zipping to the basket.

He hit a similar shot in the second half, this time catching a slingshot pass from Josh Giddey and giving a shot fake before driving by his defender and drilling another floater. The 6-foot-5 wing utilized the same pump fake to draw a foul later in the half, getting veteran guard Ish Smith to leave his feet and leap into Mann.

The 18th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft finished the game 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from three in 23 minutes on the floor, good enough for 17 points and two assists.

Josh Giddey

Fellow-second year guard Giddey rebounded from a tough start to the game with an impressive second half. The 19-year-old Australian was 2-for-6 going into the half, but later found his rhythm, going 4-for-5 to close out the contest.

After Giddey struggled to create any offense for himself early on, the 6-foot-8 guard used a newly improved three-point shot to get back on track. The Thunder’s 2021 lottery pick nailed both of his attempts from beyond the arc, displaying a more aesthetically pleasing shooting form compared to that of last season.

Giddey also reminded everyone of his ability to fill a variety of roles on the court, seeming to always be around the basket when the ball was coming off the rim. The 2022 NBA All-Rookie Second Team honoree even blocked a midrange jumpshot.

Giddey notched a near-triple-double, ending the game with 14 points, nine assists and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins

Guard Aaron Wiggins, another 2021 draft pick, also recorded a notable game for OKC. The 55th pick found the bottom of the net late in the first quarter after grabbing the ball from the ground following a set of deflections and hitting a three-pointer.

This was one of four shots Wiggins connected on from behind the arc, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 from three. The Maryland product went 5-for-8 from the field, tallying 15 points, three rebounds and an assist while committing no fouls in 20 minutes of play.

Wiggins helped the Thunder move the ball quickly down the court in transition, commonly flying to the other end of the hardwood on fast breaks. This is similar to what we saw last season from the 6-foot-6 wing, who was often on the other end of a beautiful Josh Giddey assist while sprinting down the floor.

