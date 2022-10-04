SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO