WLOS.com
Man wanted for attempted 1st degree rape, assault with deadly weapon arrested in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree forcible rape has been arrested, Asheville officials said. Asheville Police Department detectives and officers arrested Tracey Antonio Gaines, 55, Wednesday, Oct. 5, in central Asheville. Police say community tips led them to Latta...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole furniture from an Upstate business in September. According to police, the incident occurred during the night of September 9 and 10 when an unknown suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man found shot in parking lot in Piedmont
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has died after he was found shot in a parking lot in Piedmont early Wednesday morning. At 3:36 a.m., the Greenville County deputies in the area of 1733 Piedmont Highway heard gunshots and responded to the...
my40.tv
Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing Greenville woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
FOX Carolina
Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Standoff ends after armed woman barricades herself in Greenville Co. hotel
Deputies were in a standoff Tuesday evening with an armed woman at a Greenville County hotel.
Overnight shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking […]
Man found shot at Greenville County business
The victim of a shooting was found outside of a Greenville area business early Wednesday morning . Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Piedmont Hwy just south of I-85.
Woman dead after standoff with deputies at Upstate motel
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded Tuesday evening after a report that a woman left Sharp Shooters Gun Range on Rutherford Road in Greenville, armed and possibly was threatening to harm herself.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
Reward increase in fatal shooting in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the increase in reward money Wednesday following a fatal shooting. Police said family members have provided an additional $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest for the death of Leonard Lyles, III. We previously reported that officials and family members offered a $5,000 reward […]
FOX Carolina
Police respond to false shooting call at Greenville High
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster releases new details about a...
17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
FOX Carolina
Mental effects of hoaxes
The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 8. Police looking for 3 person of interests who stole from Haywood Mall. Man dies following shooting in Greenville Co. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October...
my40.tv
Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
my40.tv
Haywood County woman indicted on federal threat, kidnapping charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Haywood County woman on 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping after she was accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
FOX Carolina
Pinkie the patrol car
Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh Fast, and Subway on Haywood Road. Gov. Henry McMaster will attend the groundbreaking of DC BLOX which will be located at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. Crash on I-26 in Newberry...
FOX Carolina
Mobility & Car show fundraiser in Spartanburg
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster releases new details about a...
FOX Carolina
Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
