Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Related
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
Liberals meltdown after DeSantis claims ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was slammed by Twitter users after he claimed that the "national regime media" wanted to see Florida destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
fau.edu
Homecoming 2022: ‘The One at Florida Atlantic University’
Florida Atlantic University will celebrate “Homecoming: The One at Florida Atlantic University” beginning Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 15, at its Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses. All events are open to FAU students, faculty and staff unless otherwise noted. The following events will be at FAU’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
WCJB
Florida Department of Children and Families wait on approval for disaster snap benefits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Children and Families is waiting on approval from the federal government for disaster snap benefits in the aftermath of Ian. The US Department of Agriculture runs the snap program. The state submitted a request to the federal agency asking for the approval of...
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
Tampa woman is 'person of interest' in investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrants flights
In 2018, Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base.
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?
VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
ANOTHER ONE?! TROPICAL WAVE GROWING EAST OF FLORIDA
Don’t Panic… Yet. System Far Away, But Initial Location Is Noteworthy… 60 Percent Chance Of Development… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic at this point but the location of a new tropical wave that rolled off the African Coast […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: 70 Percent Chance New Wave Becomes Depression East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022 AT 9:30 AM: There are now TWO tropical waves. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing tropical wave southeast of Florida is showing signs of significant development, but the good news Saturday evening is that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Three More Women Found Dead In Florida Mangroves, Thought To Be Cuban Migrants Lost In Hurricane Ian
Three more bodies were found over the weekend after a migrants boat capsized during Hurricane Ian. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The incident
Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island
Thirty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 601 violations during 178 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 193 violations as high priority, 177 violations as...
Comments / 0