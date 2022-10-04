Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?
NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas. The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?
Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
NEWSBTC
Uniswap (UNI) Outperforms Top Coins With Over 10% Gains In A Week
Uniswap is an Ethereum-based automated liquidity protocol. Its operations ensure constant security, decentralization, and censorship resistance in the crypto industry, removing the need for intermediaries. The protocol is committed to managing a liquidity pool by each smart contract or pair of smart contracts. This liquidity is made up of two...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Close Below $20K Could Spark Larger Degree Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a steady increase if there is a close above $19,600 and $20,000. Bitcoin remained well bid above the $19,200 and $19,000 support levels. The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
NEWSBTC
Bryant McGill Claims Ripple XRP Will Explode soon
The story of Ripple XRP has taken several twists over the past two years. Lots of opinions have risen following its ongoing legal battle with the SEC. The lawsuit with the US SEC started in December 2020 when the regulator declared that XRP is a security. Bryant McGill, a bestselling...
NEWSBTC
Cryptos that are performing well during the Crypto Winter: TAMA, LUNC, QNT, MKR
The total crypto market cap might be down by an extreme 70% from its all-time high of $3 trillion, but there are still pockets of the industry performing well during the crypto winter. Finding the pockets of the industry that break technical resistance levels are great ways to make a...
Comments / 0