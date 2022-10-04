ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 5 vs. undefeated Eagles

By Jess Root
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will once again be underdogs at home this week. After a 26-16 win on the road over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 to improve to 2-2, they will host the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

The Eagles have scored at least 24 points in every game they have played this season, averaging 28.6 per contest. Defensively, they have 10 takeaways and 16 sacks.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for or rushed for a touchdown in every game this season.

It will be a tough game.

That is why the Cardinals are the betting underdogs in this contest.

Let’s have a look at the odds and the lines for the Cardinals’ Week 5 game against the Eagles, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Eagles at Cardinals Week 5 odds and lines

Moneyline:

  • Eagles -230
  • Cardinals +190

With -230 odds on the moneyline, the Eagles are given 69.7% implied odds of winning the game outright. It would take a $230 moneyline bet on the Eagles to win $100 if they beat the Cardinals outright.

At +190, the Cardinals are given 34.48% implied odds of winning the game. A $100 moneyline wager on Arizona would win $190 if they pull off the upset and beat the Eagles.

The Eagles are 4-0 and the Cardinals are 2-2 this season.

  • Eagles -5.5 (-108)
  • Cardinals +5.5 (-112)

The Eagles are 5.5-point road favorites. A $108 ATS bet on the Eagles would win $100 if they beat the Cardinals by six or more points.

The Cardinals are 5.5-point home underdogs. A $112 ATS bet on Arizona would win $100 if the Cardinals beat the Eagles, if the game ends in a tie or if the Cardinals lose by no more than five points.

The Eagles are 3-1 ATS this season. The Cardinals are 2-2 ATS.

Total (Over/Under)

  • Over 49.5 (-112)
  • Under 49.5 (-108)

A $112 wager on the Over will win $100 if the Cardinals and Eagles score a combined 50 or more points.

A $108 bet on the Under will win $100 if they combine for no more than 49 points.

The Eagles are 2-2 O/U and the Cardinals are 1-2-1 O/U this season.

Eagles vs. Cardinals history

The Eagles and Cardinals have met 121 times in their history dating back to 1935, including 3 postseason games.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series 60-56-5. They won the last matchup, a 33-26 home win in 2020 and have won 3 of the last 4 meetings. The Cardinals are 6-2 against the Eagles, dating back to the 2008 NFC Championship Game, when the Cardinals won to make it to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have not beaten the Cardinals in State Farm Stadium since it opened in 2005.

James Conner exits game with rib injury

The Arizona Cardinals are down a running back as they play the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. They trailed 14-10 at halftime. Running back James Conner suffered a rib injury in the first half after runs of 17 yards and eight yards to get them into field goal range and then was taken to the locker room.
Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
Instant analysis to Patriots' 29-0 shutout win over Lions

After dropping back-to-back losses, the New England Patriots came roaring out at Gillette Stadium in a 29-0 shutout victory over the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday. There was no Mac Jones under center, but rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was more than enough to completely obliterate a Lions team that had played every opponent tough up until that point. Zappe never seemed fazed by the moment and was completely poised in the pocket.
Darrel Williams exits game with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be down to only one healthy running back. Darrel Williams, whose seven-yard run on a fourth-down fake punt kept a scoring drive alive, left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. He was questionable to return, according to a press box announcement.
