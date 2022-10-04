Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 5 vs. undefeated Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals will once again be underdogs at home this week. After a 26-16 win on the road over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 to improve to 2-2, they will host the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

The Eagles have scored at least 24 points in every game they have played this season, averaging 28.6 per contest. Defensively, they have 10 takeaways and 16 sacks.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for or rushed for a touchdown in every game this season.

It will be a tough game.

That is why the Cardinals are the betting underdogs in this contest.

Let’s have a look at the odds and the lines for the Cardinals’ Week 5 game against the Eagles, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Eagles at Cardinals Week 5 odds and lines

Moneyline:

Eagles -230

Cardinals +190

With -230 odds on the moneyline, the Eagles are given 69.7% implied odds of winning the game outright. It would take a $230 moneyline bet on the Eagles to win $100 if they beat the Cardinals outright.

At +190, the Cardinals are given 34.48% implied odds of winning the game. A $100 moneyline wager on Arizona would win $190 if they pull off the upset and beat the Eagles.

The Eagles are 4-0 and the Cardinals are 2-2 this season.

Eagles -5.5 (-108)

Cardinals +5.5 (-112)

The Eagles are 5.5-point road favorites. A $108 ATS bet on the Eagles would win $100 if they beat the Cardinals by six or more points.

The Cardinals are 5.5-point home underdogs. A $112 ATS bet on Arizona would win $100 if the Cardinals beat the Eagles, if the game ends in a tie or if the Cardinals lose by no more than five points.

The Eagles are 3-1 ATS this season. The Cardinals are 2-2 ATS.

Total (Over/Under)

Over 49.5 (-112)

Under 49.5 (-108)

A $112 wager on the Over will win $100 if the Cardinals and Eagles score a combined 50 or more points.

A $108 bet on the Under will win $100 if they combine for no more than 49 points.

The Eagles are 2-2 O/U and the Cardinals are 1-2-1 O/U this season.

Eagles vs. Cardinals history

The Eagles and Cardinals have met 121 times in their history dating back to 1935, including 3 postseason games.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series 60-56-5. They won the last matchup, a 33-26 home win in 2020 and have won 3 of the last 4 meetings. The Cardinals are 6-2 against the Eagles, dating back to the 2008 NFC Championship Game, when the Cardinals won to make it to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have not beaten the Cardinals in State Farm Stadium since it opened in 2005.

