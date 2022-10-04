ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 4

Related
Newsweek

Hilarious Moment Doberman Appears to 'Catwalk' in Yard Goes Viral

A Doberman named Glock has stunned the internet with his modeling skills after his owners shared a video of him doing a catwalk in the garden. The clip, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Glockthedoberman, shows the dog advancing slowly in their backyard, moving his legs like a model.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nap#Begging#Trains#Tiktok#Pethelpful
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS
Jax Hudur

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Clearly Saying the Word 'Hello' Is Going Viral

All animal lovers talk to their pets, and people who don't have any pets probably think we're a little bit crazy for doing this. However, any pet owner will tell you that our animals communicate with us too. It may sound absurd, but one woman captured a video of her cat clearly speaking to her as proof.
PETS
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
petpress.net

10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think

“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
PETS
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
Upworthy

Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear

When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Pairs Her Butt-Baring Dress With a Deep French Manicure

Cardi B recently bared (almost) all in an extreme backless dress that showed off some of her best assets, including her colorful butt tattoo. But although her outfit brought the shock factor, she kept her nails simple and trendy with a deep french manicure. The look is a slightly more modern take on classic french tips, involving thicker smile lines that typically start closer to the middle of the nail rather than the edge. In Cardi B's case, she opted for length, rocking long square acrylics, which she displayed on her husband Offset's chest. The final look didn't pull any attention away from her black nylon dress (not that it would stand much of a chance) yet still looked glamorous.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy