Country Legend Loretta Lynn Dead at Age 90

Loretta Lynn , one of the most beloved singers in the history of country music, has died. She was 90.

In a statement provided to the Associated Press , Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday morning (10/4/22) at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For her social media followers, the news doesn’t come as a total surprise as the following was posted on her Facebook page just two days ago.

Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But… Posted by Loretta Lynn on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Lynn is survived by four children and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her longtime husband “Doo,” to whom she was married for almost 50 years until his death in 1996 at age 69.

Loretta also lost two children — Betty Sue Lynn in 2013 at the age of 64 due to emphysema and Jack Benny in 1984 at 34 from an accident on the family’s ranch.

Lynn is also survived by her sister and fellow country singer Crystal Gayle.

A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn."Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning,… Posted by Loretta Lynn on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Loretta Lynn’s career spanned six decades and she released multiple gold albums. She had numerous hits such as “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”, “One’s on the Way”, “Fist City”, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter”.

Of course, the latter was made into a movie based on her life in 1980 and starred Sissy Spacek.

Lynn received numerous awards and other accolades for her groundbreaking role in country music.

She is the most awarded female country artist and the only female ACM Artist of the Decade (1970s). Lynn was nominated for 18 Grammy Awards, winning three times, and also won multiple CMA and ACM Awards.

In 2017 she suffered a stroke and wrapped up touring, ending a 57-year run on the road.