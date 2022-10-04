Read full article on original website
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
Cardi B Asks Fans For Recommendations After Revealing She’s Retaining Water
Cardi B took to Instagram to explain that her change in appearance is due to water retention and asked fans for recommendations on how to deal.
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards
Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page
Rapper Nicki Minaj may often be beefed out with her fellow female rap star—Cardi B, but she is borrowing a page from the Bronx rapper’s book. Minaj is filing a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator named “Nosey Heaux” who alleged that she is addicted to cocaine. According to TMZ, the Queens native is suing […] The post Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Lil Kim Once Shared How Nicki Minaj Caused a Rift Between Her and Diddy
Lil’ Kim was once involved in a heavily publicized feud with Nicki Minaj, which created a misunderstanding and rift with Kim’s relationship with Diddy.
Meek Mill Blasts BET Following His Baby’s Mother, Milan, “Embarrassing” Hip Hop Awards Cyper, Twitter Reacts
Meek Mill is not a fan of his son's mother freestyling. The post Meek Mill Blasts BET Following His Baby’s Mother, Milan, “Embarrassing” Hip Hop Awards Cyper, Twitter Reacts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jason Lee “Brokers” Peace Between Cardi B & JT, Twitter Tells Him To Stay Out of Women’s Business
Monday, October 3, was a complete mess on social media. Kanye West went Super Saiyan coon, and Cardi B and City Girls member JT started beefing out of nowhere. The once budding friendship between the Hip-Hop stars looked shaky, but apparently, blogger Jason Lee was the only one who could save it.
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Change Twitter Photos to Each Other's Arch Nemeses
The bad blood between Minaj, 39, and Cardi B, 29, has been well documented, and it continued indirectly on Monday with tweets like "lapdog" and "wiener dog."
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million
Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
Meek Mill Calls BET Freestyle By His Child’s Mother “Pure Manipulation”
Meek Mill shared disdain for Milan Rouge, the mother of his youngest son, rapping in a BET digital feature. The 35-year-old rapper took to Twitter to explain why he was not a fan of the rehearsed freestyle. “Ion like “bet” got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout,” began the Philadelphia musician in the critical tweet. More from VIBE.comBoosie And Meek Mill Strongly Believe DaBaby Is Being BlackballedMeek Mill And DJ Akademiks' Feud Was Squashed Thanks To 21 SavageJay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In "God Did" Verse “it’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m...
Cardi B Performs ‘I Like It’ and ‘Bodak Yellow’ at Bad Bunny’s Los Angeles Concert – Watch
Cardi B surprised fans at the Los Angeles stop of Bad Bunny's World’s Greatest Tour last night. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Cardi B performed "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" at Bad Bunny's L.A. concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bronx rapper was one of many surprise guests Bad Bunny brought out during his sold-out show at the venue.
