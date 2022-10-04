Read full article on original website
Therapist mom shares 5 things she’ll never do with her own kids
A therapist, who has been in practice for two decades, is sharing her personal parenting rules. In a TikTok video, Jessica MacNair, a mom of two children, ages 13 and 10, lists five things she doesn’t do with her kids. “I teach the importance of bodily autonomy and advocating...
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'
An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.
Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Mother who wants her daughter's friend to push her wheelchair around school while she recovers from surgery is criticised by other parents who say she can't expect the child to be a 'carer'
A UK-based mother has been taken to task after saying she wants her daughter moved to a different class so a friend can care for her following a major surgery - with other parents warning that she can't 'expect this other child to act as her carer'. The mother explained...
Teen Backed for Refusing to Give Stepbrother Her Late Mom's Ring to Propose
A teenager has been backed for deciding to keep her late mom's ring, despite it being "promised" to her stepbrother. In a viral post shared on Reddit, u/ AITA_colh88 has received 7,000 upvotes after the 19-year-old woman wrote that her mom passed away three years ago and she is her only biological child.
Mom kicks out teenage daughter for being a 'bad influence' on younger siblings
Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?. Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad, are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.
I was told to stop comparing my little boy to other kids – I’m devastated I was right
WATCHING your baby grow is one of the best parts of being a parent. Marking the different milestones is key and it's something that mum Clare Done was monitoring with her little boy Buddy. But when the 33-year-old realised her son wasn't hitting some of his key steps, she knew...
EXCLUSIVE: Hero dad who drowned trying to save his teenage sons at a popular tourist beach - even though he could not swim - is hailed for his bravery: 'Put kids before everything else'
A 'hero' father who died trying to rescue his teenage sons at a popular Western Australian beach has been identified as an award-winning podiatrist. Despite having no swimming experience, Ashwin Bhalsod, 55, ran into the waves at Yallingup beach, in the state's southwest, around 5.30pm on Saturday to help his kids, aged 13 and 15.
Cursing and kids: Experts share how to deal if you (or your child) has let an expletive slip
Well, it finally happened. After years of doing "earmuffs," biting your tongue and keeping everything strictly G-rated, you've let an expletive rip in front of your kids. Now you're cursing (sorry) yourself and wondering: Am I a bad parent? Have I ruined their childhood innocence? Is little River now doomed to become the Andrew Dice Clay of pre-K?
Kids won’t chat about their school day? We asked a seasoned interrogator for tips (Surviving Parenting)
It’s a back-to-school conversation parents everywhere know all too well:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
