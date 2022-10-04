Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Scotch Series Is Made Entirely From Distilleries That Haven’t Existed for Decades
Independent bottler Gordon & Macphail is known for releasing expensive, rare, ultra-aged scotch, but the whisky in this new collection is quite literally the last of its kind. That’s because the new Recollection Series consists of liquid from three ghost distilleries that closed decades ago. These bottles aren’t cheap, but consider it the entry fee for a snapshot of non-replicable whisky history. Each whisky is a single cask release that was matured in Gordon & Macphail’s own barrels, and come from three unique demolished distilleries: St. Magdalene, Glen Mhor and Lochside. If these names are unfamiliar to you, you’re probably not...
