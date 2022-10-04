ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs

Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song

Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start

Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
Detroit Freeway Removal Plan Awarded Federal Grant

Detroit’s plan to remove a portion of the I-375 freeway received a boost from the federal government with a $104 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, part of a broader federal endeavor to remedy the impacts of freeways and urban renewal on neighborhoods around the country. Notably, the grant was not awarded from the Reconnecting Communities Act, but from USDOT’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida

FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund

The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
