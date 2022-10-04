Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO