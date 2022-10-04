Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
East Riverfront Streetscapes in Detroit Will Get Makeover from Bedrock
Bedrock, a Midwest real estate developer managing more than 100 properties throughout Detroit and Cleveland, has revealed plans for a series of beautification projects aimed at enhancing the vibrancy and […] The post East Riverfront Streetscapes in Detroit Will Get Makeover from Bedrock appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs
Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song
Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
Meet the superintendent in charge of the Michigan Central Station project
In Southwest Detroit, a young man is making his mark on the transformation of the old Detroit train station. The transformation of the 797,000-square-foot iconic building is well underway.
Hampton Inn: Dearborn fatal shooting was not caused by billing dispute
The fatal shooting Thursday at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was not sparked by a billing dispute, the hotel chain said in a late-night statement Friday evening, contrary to the narrative thus far by police who have yet to conclude their investigation. "We can confirm that we lost one of our associates yesterday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Your week in metro Detroit: Culprits of Michigan prison drug smuggling revealed
Good morning, Free Press subscribers. I’m Paul Egan and I cover state government for the Detroit Free Press. Some stories drop like a stone splitting your windshield and demand immediate attention. They get reported and written in an hour, or maybe a day at most. Others are more like...
fox2detroit.com
Deadly outcomes in Dearborn, Detroit reveal how police struggle to navigate mental illness, firearm access
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - It took seven hours before police managed to take a suspect into custody following a standoff in a Dearborn hotel Thursday evening. One person died from a gunshot sustained earlier in the day. After crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect to...
HometownLife.com
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start
Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Future of pizza has arrived in Oakland County where ‘za lovers can order from an ATM-style machine -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. If there’s anything that Lizzo can do, it is making anything she does look super cool, and that includes twerking while playing a flute.
PLANetizen
Detroit Freeway Removal Plan Awarded Federal Grant
Detroit’s plan to remove a portion of the I-375 freeway received a boost from the federal government with a $104 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, part of a broader federal endeavor to remedy the impacts of freeways and urban renewal on neighborhoods around the country. Notably, the grant was not awarded from the Reconnecting Communities Act, but from USDOT’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida
FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
Oxford ammo dog arrives in Michigan
A new addition to Oxford High School is settling into her home in metro Detroit. Daisy walked off the tarmac at Oakland County International Airport Thursday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Abandoned Detroit elementary school set for emergency demolition after catching fire twice
DETROIT – The city of Detroit is set to demolish an abandoned elementary school this week after catching on fire twice. The property owned by the Detroit Public Schools Community District has sat idle for over two months and will be demolished this upcoming Friday. For 70 days now,...
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man buys stolen social security numbers on dark web, gets government phones to sell
DETROIT – A Detroit man purchased stolen social security numbers on the dark web, used them to submit 3,000 fraudulent Medicaid applications so he could qualify for free government cellphones, and then turned around to sell those phones in a scheme that almost cost the state $11 million, officials said.
