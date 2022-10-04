An all-terrain vehicle was stolen from Country Club Road sometime between Oct. 3 and 5. Saline County Sheriff’s office tells KSAL Staff the 2017 black and blue polaris is valued at $2,700. It is a four door model, with custom chrome wheels/hubcaps. It has a black tilt dump bed and two spare white gas cans in the bed. The vehicle was not locked and the keys were not in the ignition when it was stolen from the 3700 block of E. Country Club Road.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO