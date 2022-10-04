ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainebiz.biz

40 Under 40: Moving Maine forward with energy and innovation

This year Mainebiz introduced NextUp: 40 Under 40 as a way to recognize young business leaders. They are from a wide range of industries and encompass many skills. They are already leading and inspiring others — including those older than them. This is the last in a series of...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

40 Under 40: Maine's leaders of tomorrow

This year Mainebiz introduced NextUp: 40 Under 40 as a way to recognize young business leaders. They are from a wide range of industries and encompass many skills. They are already leading and inspiring others — including those older than them. Each day this week, Mainebiz will highlight a...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

40 Under 40: Maine's emerging leaders pave the way

This year Mainebiz introduced NextUp: 40 Under 40 as a way to recognize young business leaders. They are from a wide range of industries and encompass many skills. They are already leading and inspiring others — including those older than them. Each day this week, Mainebiz will highlight a...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Thrive Maine accepting applications for forgivable loan program

Thrive Maine, a program unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills in July, is now accepting applications for up to $2 million in forgivable loans from eligible Maine businesses and nonprofits that demonstrate COVID-related negative economic impacts. Loans ranging from $10,000 to $2 million will be deployed on a first-come, first-served basis...
MAINE STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns

In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on taxes, spending, affordable housing,...
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
MAINE STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned

The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gov. Janet Mills intervenes opposition in Versant electricity rate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is calling on the Governor’s Energy Office to intervene in opposition to the electricity rate increase Versant Power is requesting from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If approved, Versant residential customers could see their bills go up 12 to 24 dollars a month,...
MAINE STATE

