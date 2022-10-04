Read full article on original website
Related
mainebiz.biz
40 Under 40: Moving Maine forward with energy and innovation
This year Mainebiz introduced NextUp: 40 Under 40 as a way to recognize young business leaders. They are from a wide range of industries and encompass many skills. They are already leading and inspiring others — including those older than them. This is the last in a series of...
mainebiz.biz
40 Under 40: Maine's leaders of tomorrow
This year Mainebiz introduced NextUp: 40 Under 40 as a way to recognize young business leaders. They are from a wide range of industries and encompass many skills. They are already leading and inspiring others — including those older than them. Each day this week, Mainebiz will highlight a...
mainebiz.biz
40 Under 40: Maine's emerging leaders pave the way
This year Mainebiz introduced NextUp: 40 Under 40 as a way to recognize young business leaders. They are from a wide range of industries and encompass many skills. They are already leading and inspiring others — including those older than them. Each day this week, Mainebiz will highlight a...
mainebiz.biz
Thrive Maine accepting applications for forgivable loan program
Thrive Maine, a program unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills in July, is now accepting applications for up to $2 million in forgivable loans from eligible Maine businesses and nonprofits that demonstrate COVID-related negative economic impacts. Loans ranging from $10,000 to $2 million will be deployed on a first-come, first-served basis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wastetodaymagazine.com
Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns
In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on taxes, spending, affordable housing,...
'You have failed us': Maine lobstermen face federal regulators over new rules
PORTLAND, Maine — There were some tense moments during a public hearing with Maine lobstermen and federal regulators Wednesday night at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. The meeting comes after Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) and members of Maine's congressional delegation requested the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
WMTW
Fact-checking the first Maine governor’s race debate between Janet Mills and Paul LePage
In Tuesday night's first Maine gubernatorial race debate between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul Lepage, LePage underscored his desire to downsize state government. Lepage said, "Janet Mills' only solution over the last four years is to throw money at a problem." State spending has increased 20% since...
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned
The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
WMTW
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
wabi.tv
Gov. Janet Mills intervenes opposition in Versant electricity rate
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is calling on the Governor’s Energy Office to intervene in opposition to the electricity rate increase Versant Power is requesting from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If approved, Versant residential customers could see their bills go up 12 to 24 dollars a month,...
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
Why Maine 'tops' the list in key climate change metric
PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has done several stories on electric vehicles over the past year or so, but that explains just one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping our homes heated and cooled in Maine is another major source of emissions. Who are we kidding? We're...
Comments / 1