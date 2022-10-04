ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

C Miller
1d ago

do they really need to go to jail. how about just ban them sue them for their winnings and call it a day. I'd think taking away their winnings and banning them from fishing in a tournament would be harsh enough

Jim Johnson
1d ago

yes absolutely they need to be in prison. Stealing or attepted theft is a serious crime especially for $300,000. It should be at least a 5 year sentence.

whbc.com

Deadly Fight Between 2 Women, Survivor Gets 15 to Life

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron. The survivor will do 15 years to life. 38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home. The Summit County prosecutor says...
AKRON, OH
WDTN

DUI charge: Ohio councilman was three times over the limit

Seven Hills Councilperson-At-Large John R. Kulju told police he had "a lot" to drink the morning he was arrested and charged with drunk driving and crashing through mailboxes with his car. Seven Hills police responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the 7500 block of McCreary Road, on a report of a vehicle that had struck two mailboxes in the area and narrowly missed a resident.
SEVEN HILLS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble

 Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
Fishing
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Winner of Controversial Walleye Fishing Tournament Unleashes on the Cheating Anglers

A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Life sentence for murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors

The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH

