Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
5 Takeaways from Notre Dame’s 28-20 Victory over BYU
Your weekly handful of observations following Notre Dame’s third consecutive victory and likely re-entry into the national rankings.
How UCLA football ruined USC vs. Utah, the perceived Pac-12 Game of the Year, a week before it could happen
Pac-12 football entered Saturday with a week away from the conference's perceived game of the year — USC at Utah. Then UCLA happened. Endless hype and anticipation fueled the meeting for months, but the Bruins dispelled the idea of a two-team race unfolding in the Conference of Champions. UCLA captured its respect by ruining next Saturday's heavyweight clash, stunning the defending-champion Utes with a series of eye-opening haymakers in a 42-32 victory.
Postgame Notes and Quotes: UCLA vs. Utah
-- UCLA is now 12-8 against Utah all-time. The Bruins break their five game losing streak to Utah and the last three contests played in Pasadena. UCLA’s most recent win in the series came in Salt Lake City in 2017 by a 17-9 score. -- UCLA has now won...
Everything Notre Dame’s Audric Estime Said Ahead of BYU
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime spoke with the media this week ahead of the matchup with BYU. Here is everything he had to say. On the performance they had on the ground vs. UNC last week. "The game we just had is definitely a confidence booster. I felt great...
247Sports
Game Recap: No. 11 Utah Drops Road Contest to No. 18 UCLA
After a poor showing on defense the No. 11 University of Utah football team will head back home with their first loss in conference after losing to No. 18 UCLA, 42-32. The offense tried to keep the team in the game but the defense didn’t have any responses to what the UCLA offense was giving them.
247Sports
Your team. All the time.
