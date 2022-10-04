ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

How UCLA football ruined USC vs. Utah, the perceived Pac-12 Game of the Year, a week before it could happen

Pac-12 football entered Saturday with a week away from the conference's perceived game of the year — USC at Utah. Then UCLA happened. Endless hype and anticipation fueled the meeting for months, but the Bruins dispelled the idea of a two-team race unfolding in the Conference of Champions. UCLA captured its respect by ruining next Saturday's heavyweight clash, stunning the defending-champion Utes with a series of eye-opening haymakers in a 42-32 victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Postgame Notes and Quotes: UCLA vs. Utah

-- UCLA is now 12-8 against Utah all-time. The Bruins break their five game losing streak to Utah and the last three contests played in Pasadena. UCLA’s most recent win in the series came in Salt Lake City in 2017 by a 17-9 score. -- UCLA has now won...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Provo, UT
Football
Local
Nevada College Sports
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
247Sports

Game Recap: No. 11 Utah Drops Road Contest to No. 18 UCLA

After a poor showing on defense the No. 11 University of Utah football team will head back home with their first loss in conference after losing to No. 18 UCLA, 42-32. The offense tried to keep the team in the game but the defense didn’t have any responses to what the UCLA offense was giving them.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy