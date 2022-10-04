Read full article on original website
southeastagnet.com
Farmers Try to Sort Out Hurricane Damage
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Oct. 06, 2022) — A week after Hurricane Ian stormed across Florida, farmers and ranchers continue waiting for flood waters to recede to get a full picture of the destruction to citrus groves and cattle operations. The storm killed at least 200 cows at a dairy farm in...
Two Major Conservation Program Sign-up Deadlines in Florida is Friday
Here’s a reminder from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida that the deadline to apply for two of its major conservation programs is Friday, October 7. They are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The original September 2 deadline,...
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
