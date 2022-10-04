Read full article on original website
More than 400 people won the lotto in the Philippines. Some people just can't believe it
A 236 million peso ($4 million) lottery jackpot shared among a record number of more than 400 winners has sparked questions in the Philippine Senate as skeptical lawmakers demand an inquiry into the results.
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
Watch Taiwan’s 660-Ton Skyscraper ‘Damper’ Swing During Magnitude-6.9 Earthquake
Taiwan was rocked by a huge earthquake on Sunday that measured 6.9 on the Richter scale, placing it firmly in the “strong” category that can cause dangerous fallout to humans and infrastructure. The last place you’d probably want to be when such a disaster strikes is on the...
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
US travelers warned about increased terrorism and crime in Italy, France, Belize and more
The State Department issued 81 new Travel Advisories, noting an increase in terrorism and crime.
Eyebrows Raised After 433 People Win Same Lottery Game in Philippines
Authorities in the Philippines are calling for an investigation after a staggering 433 people all somehow managed to pick the winning numbers on the same lottery game. The very weird turn of events reportedly occurred this past Saturday when the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) held their Grand Lotto with an expected prize of around $4 million. Stunningly, when the winning numbers of 9, 18, 27, 36, 45, and 54 were drawn, it was determined that there were a whopping 433 people who had each correctly chosen them. As one might imagine, the shocking result raised suspicions throughout the Philippines that the game was not on the level.
US, Philippines reinforce alliance with joint military drills
US and Philippine marines stormed a beach near a disputed rocky outcrop in the South China Sea on Friday as part of joint military drills involving more than 3,500 troops. Around 300 troops were involved in Friday's amphibious drills held on an uninhabited beach in Zambales province, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012.
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to choose sides, and we did not want to be placed in a position where we have to choose sides,” Jeremiah Manele told reporters in Wellington. His remarks represented the first time Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner.
Philippines and U.S. kick off naval exercises amid China tension
MANILA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The armed forces of the United States and Philippines launched two weeks of joint naval exercises on Monday, reinforcing a close military alliance at a time of regional uncertainty over tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Solomon Islands leader rules out China base in his country
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands prime minister assured Australia on Thursday that he would not “endanger his country” by allowing China to establish a naval base in the South Pacific. Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made his first visit to the Australian capital Canberra since...
Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears
Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. According to researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China, the world will experience a geological reconfiguration caused by the Pacific Ocean’s inevitable disappearance. The study, published by the National Science Review, highlights the fact that the globe’s oldest and largest ocean began shrinking during the dinosaur era, and continues to lose a few centimeters every year. This process, paired with the movement of tectonic plates, will lead to the formation of a new supercontinent known as “Amasia.”
Japan Sends Emergency Alert After North Korean Missile Launch
The 5 million residents of Hokkaido, Japan's second largest island, were warned on Tuesday morning local time to take shelter after North Korea launched a missile over the island. After a tense 20 minutes of emergency alerts, the missile was announced to have crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Residents have...
Jailed under Duterte, Philippine politician sends dire warnings on democracy
Supporters say Leila de Lima is a human rights defender still paying the price for speaking out against the abuses of the former president's drug war.
‘The mountains protect us’: safeguards sought for Philippines’ Sierra Madre shield against typhoons
Kaliwa dam project in the Sierra Madre would be disastrous for main island’s storm defences as well as biodiversity, say conservationists
89% of employees in the Philippines want to spend more office time in the metaverse: study
The Philippines could witness an exodus of corporate workers to the virtual worlds, notes a recent study conducted by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN). The report claimed that a large number of Filipino employees preferred working in the metaverse than traditional office spaces. Some 89% of the surveyed employees disclosed that video...
