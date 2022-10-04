ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Experiences In Italy, According To A Third-Generation Tour Operator

It’s imperative to feel comfortable and safe while traveling. Medjet provides premier air medical transport, travel security, and crisis response memberships, providing peace of mind for an affordable price. Italy has long been a top global and much-beloved vacation destination for travelers looking for history, culture, stunning coastlines, and...
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Eyebrows Raised After 433 People Win Same Lottery Game in Philippines

Authorities in the Philippines are calling for an investigation after a staggering 433 people all somehow managed to pick the winning numbers on the same lottery game. The very weird turn of events reportedly occurred this past Saturday when the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) held their Grand Lotto with an expected prize of around $4 million. Stunningly, when the winning numbers of 9, 18, 27, 36, 45, and 54 were drawn, it was determined that there were a whopping 433 people who had each correctly chosen them. As one might imagine, the shocking result raised suspicions throughout the Philippines that the game was not on the level.
LOTTERY
AFP

US, Philippines reinforce alliance with joint military drills

US and Philippine marines stormed a beach near a disputed rocky outcrop in the South China Sea on Friday as part of joint military drills involving more than 3,500 troops.  Around 300 troops were involved in Friday's amphibious drills held on an uninhabited beach in Zambales province, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to choose sides, and we did not want to be placed in a position where we have to choose sides,” Jeremiah Manele told reporters in Wellington. His remarks represented the first time Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner.
POLITICS
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Waterfront Cities Around The World

It’s imperative to feel comfortable and safe while traveling. Medjet provides premier air medical transport, travel security, and crisis response memberships, providing peace of mind for an affordable price. I have always been drawn to cities on the water, be they cities straddling large rivers, or even better, hugging...
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

Why I Moved Halfway Around The World In Retirement

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. After spending most of his career in management roles working overseas in Asia and the Middle East, Kevan spent the final years of his professional life as the CEO of a company headquartered in Dubai. At first, he semi-retired and ran a few small businesses. When he finally decided to retire, he bought a sailboat and now calls the waters off the coast of Mexico home. We talked to Kevan about his retirement.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Solomon Islands leader rules out China base in his country

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands prime minister assured Australia on Thursday that he would not “endanger his country” by allowing China to establish a naval base in the South Pacific. Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made his first visit to the Australian capital Canberra since...
CHINA
Complex

Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears

Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. According to researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China, the world will experience a geological reconfiguration caused by the Pacific Ocean’s inevitable disappearance. The study, published by the National Science Review, highlights the fact that the globe’s oldest and largest ocean began shrinking during the dinosaur era, and continues to lose a few centimeters every year. This process, paired with the movement of tectonic plates, will lead to the formation of a new supercontinent known as “Amasia.”
SCIENCE
CNET

Japan Sends Emergency Alert After North Korean Missile Launch

The 5 million residents of Hokkaido, Japan's second largest island, were warned on Tuesday morning local time to take shelter after North Korea launched a missile over the island. After a tense 20 minutes of emergency alerts, the missile was announced to have crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Residents have...
POLITICS

