Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MetroHealth pushes back opening of new Glick hospital to Nov. 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System has moved back the opening of its new Glick Center hospital from Oct. 15 back to Nov. 5. The change was made in order to give the staff more time for training in the new 11-floor acute care hospital, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The...
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift for innovation from Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund for...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RSV cases on the rise in children — what parents should know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that increased cases of RSV in children and adults appeared earlier than expected in Washington, Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Former Seven Hills councilman donates childhood Collinwood home for new community center
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Retired Seven Hills City Councilman Mike Barth, who now lives in Independence, was unsure what to do with his parents’ Collinwood home after his mother, Louise, passed away in 2017. “My mother and father (Christy) built that house in 1945,” said Mike Barth, a 1967 St....
cleveland19.com
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research
Legendary Men’s Figure Skater Scott Hamilton is returning to his home state of Ohio to raise funds for cancer research.
IN THIS ARTICLE
System alerting police to gunfire expands to more Cleveland streets
More sensors alerting police to the sound of gunfire could be coming to a street near you.
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Child dead in Akron after car accident during funeral procession ends in gunfire
A 12-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
cleveland19.com
Death row survivors urge end to death penalty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence they are among the 190 individuals who have been exonerated nationwide, according to The Ohio Innocence Tour. The tour will be in Cleveland at the Dolan Science Center on the...
whbc.com
Deadly Fight Between 2 Women, Survivor Gets 15 to Life
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron. The survivor will do 15 years to life. 38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home. The Summit County prosecutor says...
Tracy McCool shares message in husband’s cancer journey
We have a message to share from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool as her husband continues his fight against cancer.
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
newsnet5
Cleveland nonprofit's food truck celebrates 1 year of service, offers up delicious foods and hope
CLEVELAND — A local nonprofit is giving Northeast Ohio residents a second chance at success and bringing some serious comfort in the form of food. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry rolled out a social enterprise food truck one year ago. It's continuing to grow in popularity while creating new opportunities each...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving
CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
Comments / 4