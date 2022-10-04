Read full article on original website
Puritan Medical is a poster child for Maine’s economic recovery
COVID-19 remains a concern, but the height of the pandemic is in the rearview, and Maine’s economy has recovered from the dark days of recent years. One industry in particular is powering Maine’s growth into the future: life sciences. According to a recent report published by the Bioscience...
Paul LePage says in debate Janet Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage said Thursday morning that his successor in office had “been very, very fortunate that COVID came” as he debated Gov. Janet Mills for the second time this week. “Because with COVID came $15 billion, or nearly $15 billion, from Uncle...
SAD 41 looking at apportionment committee
MILO — The SAD 41 Board of Directors is made up of 10 members with five from Milo, three from Brownville and two from LaGrange. Before the community deorganized for the 2019-20 fiscal year, Atkinson had a pair of seats on the school board. The number of directors is based on population which per the 2020 Census, are 2,251, 1,139, and 635, respectively.
District American Legion meeting Oct. 15
MILO — The American Legion 14th District — Piscataquis County will hold its regular meeting on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Milo, hosted by Joseph P. Chaisson Post 41 at the Post Home on West Main Street. A noon lunch will be followed by a 1 p.m. business meeting....
Veterans supper at Parkman Grange
PARKMAN — The Parkman Grange would like to invite the public to a supper to benefit a local veterans group. The supper will be on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 4:30 p.m. and going until 6:30 p.m. The menu includes ham, potato dishes, cole slaw, seasonal veggies, yeast rolls, gingerbread desserts, and beverages. Veterans and active military eat for free, all others by donation.
Calendar of events
Many of the events may not be happening as listed due to COVID-19. Please check first before leaving to attend. DEXTER: The Abbott Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. FMI call 207-924-5721. DEXTER: VFW Post 4298 bingo starts at 6 p.m. — with new games and bigger payouts.
Fall is a time to slow down and enjoy change
The transition from summer to fall happened quickly. It always does. One day I’m in a T-shirt and shorts and the next I’m in my flannel-lined Carhartts with a wool hat on my head. The cooler air ushers in, leaves float playfully to the ground and the orange...
Modern Image Salon reopens with red carpet event after renovations
DOVER-FOXCROFT — On Friday, Oct. 21 Modern Image Salon of Dover-Foxcroft will hold a red carpet open house event to celebrate the reopening of their location at 10 Lincoln Street after a “life-changing” renovation. This event is from 5-7 p.m. and will be open to the public.
