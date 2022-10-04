MILO — The SAD 41 Board of Directors is made up of 10 members with five from Milo, three from Brownville and two from LaGrange. Before the community deorganized for the 2019-20 fiscal year, Atkinson had a pair of seats on the school board. The number of directors is based on population which per the 2020 Census, are 2,251, 1,139, and 635, respectively.

