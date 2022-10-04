Read full article on original website
X-Head Quick-Change Milling Head System
To provide manufacturers versatility and high value, Seco has launched its new X-Head quick-change replaceable milling head system. With the system, users can quickly and easily change between various solid-carbide milling geometries and types to optimize milling operations while reducing manufacturing costs and tooling inventories. Fast and easy tool changes...
DC165 Advance
Walter has introduced the DC165 Advance, a family of straight flute solid carbide drills that improve performance, process reliability, tool life, and cutting data in non-ferrous (ISO N) and cast iron (ISO K) applications such as automotive engine blocks, cylinder heads, bed plates, camshaft, gearbox-and clutch housings and chassis parts to name a few; as well as for general metalworking.
FormControl X
Blum-Novotest, leading supplier of innovative and high-quality measuring and testing technology, recently introduced FormControl X for reliable process automation. “The foundation of intelligent automation solutions is process data that is evaluated live or very quickly and serves as a control variable for process optimisation. The automation reacts to the measurement result and readjusts to ensure that the process always remains within the predefined limits”, explains Wolfgang Reiser, Technology Division Manager at Blum-Novotest. “With the new FormControl X software, Blum-Novotest is presenting a solution for machining centres which can be used to gain much more knowledge by continuously measuring workpieces in the machining process”.
Star AR Support Solutions
Star Cutter has announced Star AR Support Solutions, its new Augmented Reality capability that enables the company to remotely assist its customers, via AR glasses and a wireless connection, with application support, training, maintenance and troubleshooting on the Star Cutter NXT and UTG grinding machines. This remote AR capability helps to reduce potential downtime, expediting service on the machines as well as bridging the skills gap faced by many companies today. Additionally, it can help reduce the cost-of-service visits.
Talking points with Sandvik Coromant’s Helen Blomqvist
She began her role as president of AB Sandvik Coromant in Sandviken, Sweden, nearly two years ago, but Helen Blomqvist started working at the toolmaker as a research engineer about two decades ago. Blomqvist transitioned to management positions, including being a senior manager in R&D, and then switched to sales...
