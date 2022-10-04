Blum-Novotest, leading supplier of innovative and high-quality measuring and testing technology, recently introduced FormControl X for reliable process automation. “The foundation of intelligent automation solutions is process data that is evaluated live or very quickly and serves as a control variable for process optimisation. The automation reacts to the measurement result and readjusts to ensure that the process always remains within the predefined limits”, explains Wolfgang Reiser, Technology Division Manager at Blum-Novotest. “With the new FormControl X software, Blum-Novotest is presenting a solution for machining centres which can be used to gain much more knowledge by continuously measuring workpieces in the machining process”.

