Augusta Free Press

South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia

South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
The Post and Courier

SC hires and promotions

Sydney L. Kerschen has joined Little Diversified Architectural Consulting as an interior designer. She is based in the North Charleston office. Previously she was with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture. She has a bachelor's degree in interior design from Appalachian State University. Engineering. Ross Oakley has been named a shareholder at...
The Post and Courier

Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants to Appear on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible

Are you a fan of the Food Network like me? If so, then you may or may not have heard of the show Restaurant: Impossible. Talk about entertainment! The show stars Food Network superstar, Chef Robert Irvine, as he takes on restaurants around the country in need of some help. He fixes failing restaurants on the verge of closing and helps them revamp their menu, customer service, management, and more. Well, if you ever wanted to make an appearance on the show, now might be your time.
Larry Grooms
Orlando Brown
The Post and Courier

Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision

CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
WYFF4.com

'Restaurant: Impossible' will film at two South Carolina restaurants this month

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. "Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. Irvine's challenge in each episode is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days." The...
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
News19 WLTX

DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
