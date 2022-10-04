Read full article on original website
Pat Simerson
Pat Simerson, 85, of Holland, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. Pat was born in Rossville, Illinois, on February 18, 1937, to Estal and Edna (Smith) Perkins. She married Roy Maxwell and they raised their five children together in the Flint area. Roy preceded her in death and Pat later married Larry E. Simerson. Pat and Larry managed three mobile home parks in Flint before retiring to Holland, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by three daughters: Marilyn Quigley, Debra Allison, and Sharon Stevens; and two grandsons: Justin Quigley in 1995, and Randy Stevens died in 2005 while serving his country in the Iraq War.
David Suttle
David Suttle, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at SKLD Rehabilitation center in Zeeland MI. Born in Flint Michigan March 10, 1962. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: David Jr. and Sarah Suttle (Elizabeth, Lillie, and Sadie), Amanda (Jesse Kindig) Suttle, Madalyn, Sarah, and Lilly), Melissa Suttle, his siblings: Amy Barnes, Ruth Veit, Billy Suttle, and Billy Scott, and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon Snip
Gordon Snip, age 65 of Zeeland passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jan, and his children and grandchildren: Ryan and Lexi Snip (Kaden, Brennan, Graysen, and Madden), Eric Snip and Shannon Skiera, and Staci and Joe Van Surksum (Max, Olivia, and Paislee), his brother Mike and Missy Snip, his sister-in-law Margie Snip, his father-in-law Al and Lois Veurink, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sherri and Dave Balicki, Dennis and Marie Veurink, Doug and Sandy Veurink, Kathy and Craig Elenbaas, and Chris and Jeff Snedeker.
Mary Lou Assink
Mary Lou Assink, age 72 passed away at Rest Haven Care Center on September 30 following a brave six-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Mary was a lifelong resident in the Holland area and a member of Fellowship Church. She graduated from West Ottawa High School in 1968 and has been on the class reunion committee for many years.
Alyda Boes
Alyda Boes, beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the age of 94. Alyda was born June 23, 1928, to Hendrick & Johanna Weller. On April 8, 1949, she married Merle Boes. They raised two daughters, Susan and Pat, and one son, Mike. Alyda...
Four Hurt, Two Hospitalized in Hudsonville Area Crash
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – Two persons were hospitalized and two others were also hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Wednesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant James Douglas, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue at Greenly Street around 5:25 PM. That was where an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Holland woman, had stopped for a stop sign and then proceeded to turn left. She pulled out in front of a southbound SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Hudsonville woman, causing a collision.
Defenders Office Holding Expungement Clinic
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 5, 2022) – The Ottawa County Public Defender Office is hosting a second expungement clinic for those wishing to have a criminal conviction set aside. The first clinic in April helped 61 residents begin the process of expunging their criminal convictions. At the clinic you...
It’s Student Count Day for Public School Districts Along Lakeshore, Across Michigan
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 5, 2022) – Wednesday is a red letter day for public schools across Michigan. This is the first of two Count Days that determines how much per pupil money districts would receive from the state for Academic 2023. The nose count on the first Wednesday in October accounts for 90 percent of what will be $9,150 per student from Lansing, with the other 10 percent determined by a similar count on the second Wednesday in February, which in 2023 will be February 8th.
Holland Police Log October 4-5, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Woman Critically Hurt in 48th Avenue Crash
BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – A 32-year-old woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Hudsonville on Wednesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant James Douglas, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue near Tyler Oaks Drive just after 5 PM. That was where the Hudsonville woman, who was trying to get out of a private driveway, pulled her vehicle out in front of a southbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Lambertville woman.
Lakeshore Local Utilities Celebrating Public Power Week
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 5, 2022) – Municipal electricity is in the spotlight this week. The American Public Power Association has designated October 2nd through the 8th as Public Power Week. Andy Boatright is the General Manager of the Zeeland Board of Public Works. While the Zeeland BPW will...
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
Benton Harbor man arrested in Van Buren County after high-speed chase and crash
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
Zeeland Police Log September 16-October 2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
