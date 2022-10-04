Pat Simerson, 85, of Holland, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. Pat was born in Rossville, Illinois, on February 18, 1937, to Estal and Edna (Smith) Perkins. She married Roy Maxwell and they raised their five children together in the Flint area. Roy preceded her in death and Pat later married Larry E. Simerson. Pat and Larry managed three mobile home parks in Flint before retiring to Holland, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by three daughters: Marilyn Quigley, Debra Allison, and Sharon Stevens; and two grandsons: Justin Quigley in 1995, and Randy Stevens died in 2005 while serving his country in the Iraq War.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO