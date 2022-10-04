ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

theweektoday.com

Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth

MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Professional Canine Services gives dogs, veterans a helping hand

Many people love dogs, but Wareham resident Charles Young turned that love into his life’s work. After retiring from a 20-year career as a K-9 officer and dog trainer with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, Young took his decades of experience and opened Professional Canine Services in Middleboro.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Salty’s Soiree will be an evening of fall activities

Join the Mattapoisett Land Trust on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of family-friendly fall activities. Salty’s Soiree takes place at Dunseith Park on the corner of Rt. 6 and North St. in Mattapoisett (aka Salty the Seahorse Park.) There will be music...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Marion Art Center Halloween parade returns

The volunteer witches of the Marion Art Center have been brewing up plans for resuming their annual Halloween Parade around the town on Monday, Oct. 31. Costumed characters of all ages are invited to join in for this fun family event. Participants should meet in front of the Marion Music Hall (they will line up on Cottage Street) at 4:00 p.m.
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

Blaze Days - Hunting Season Safety

Fall is the time for pumpkins, apple cider, crunchy leaves, and blaze orange! Wareham Land Trust has designated October 1st through December 31st (i.e., deer hunting season) as “BLAZE DAYS” – a time to wear blaze orange clothing and gear while out in the woods. Although hunters are required to wear blaze orange during certain seasons, MassWildlife recommends that “all outdoor users who are in the woods during hunting season should wear blaze orange clothing as a precaution. Pets should also wear an orange vest or bandana for visibility.”

