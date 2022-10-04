Fall is the time for pumpkins, apple cider, crunchy leaves, and blaze orange! Wareham Land Trust has designated October 1st through December 31st (i.e., deer hunting season) as “BLAZE DAYS” – a time to wear blaze orange clothing and gear while out in the woods. Although hunters are required to wear blaze orange during certain seasons, MassWildlife recommends that “all outdoor users who are in the woods during hunting season should wear blaze orange clothing as a precaution. Pets should also wear an orange vest or bandana for visibility.”

