Hurricane Mills, TN

Little Apple Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Number of adoptions in Kansas surges over the past four years

TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years. The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer

TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

