OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years. The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.
TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
TOPEKA – On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas’ September total tax receipts were $961.0 million. Those collections are $96.2 million, or 11.1%, more than the estimate, and reflect a $84.5 million, or 9.6%, growth from last September. “Thanks to our laser-sharp focus on creating quality jobs and...
After a brief week-one stumble against the #1 team in Class 2A, the Rock Creek Mustangs have exploded out of the gates to a 4-1 record and will enter week six as the #5 team in Class 3A. The Mustangs rebounded quickly with a statement 41-20 victory over the then...
