Read full article on original website
Related
Family Fun! ‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ Is Coming to Duluth’s Amsoil Arena
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced an upcoming event Tuesday that's sure to get young kids across the Northland very excited in anticipation. CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey will be coming to Amsoil Arena in Duluth ahead of the holiday season and tickets will be on sale this week. If you have young kids in your family, you likely are very much aware of the CoComelon universe.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0