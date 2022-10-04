Go Plant-Based With Vegan Superstar Tabitha Brown’s First Cookbook and Her Recipe for a Roast Beefless Cheddar Sandwich

Read full article on original website
You Need TikTok's Viral Pancake Spaghetti in Your Breakfast Lineup
Pancakes and spaghetti mashed together in one dish? Well, it's not exactly what you think. TikTok user Briana Archuleta took to her page to share one of her husband's latest creations: pancake spaghetti. "My husband invented something delicious this morning! Pancake spaghetti," read the text over the video. In the...
Nosh On a Delightfully Healthy Ancient Grain With This Selection of 15 Farro Recipes
Farro is a rustic ancient grain from the Tuscany and Umbria regions of Italy. The grain arrived in Rome about 44 BCE and has been cooked the same way since—which is why it’s considered an “ancient grain.” Farro recipes are a staple of the Mediterranean diet, with high levels of protein, fiber and iron.
15 Elegant Quiche Recipes Perfect for Any Type of Brunch
Quiche is a common brunch meal, whether you serve it to weekend guests throughout the year or for Mother’s Day. But you can take quiche to a whole new level by mixing up the veggies, meats and cheese you use, skipping the crust entirely or even making adorable mini quiches for your next buffet. The versatility of quiche is nearly boundless, so it's perfect for any meal and any occasion. Quiche recipes are also great for a beginner cook since you don’t have to make the crust from scratch if you’re not ready (store-bought is fine and it tastes great too).
Mayim Bialik Is Keeping Things Real While Prepping for a Holiday Dinner
Turns out Mayim Bialik is just like all moms when they're getting ready for a fun holiday meal. The Jeopardy! host went live on Instagram earlier today where she shared a very real moment of her chaotic kitchen while prepping a meal for Sukkot, the Jewish holiday which starts today, Oct. 9, and ends Oct. 16.
Weeknight Dinners Are Easier Than Ever With These Quick and Simple Spaghetti Recipes
Now that the kids are back in school and you need some easy weeknight dinners, it might be helpful to learn several spaghetti recipes for those busy nights when you need an idea! Everyone craves comfort food after a hectic day and spaghetti certainly fits the bill as the best comfort food. Mom’s spaghetti sauce is always a favorite to top hot spaghetti noodles and spaghetti with three-tomato sauce and meatballs is a big-time favorite too. So we’ve gathered the best spaghetti recipes for you!
People Swear By These "One-Ingredient Wonder" Popcorn Toppings, And After Trying 16 Of Them Myself, I'm Entirely Hooked
"It adds a new rich layer of flavor — like getting fresh, movie theater popcorn hot with butter, but BETTER. It almost adds a caramelized quality to the flavor. It's hard to put into words, but I can guarantee that it's delicious. I don't think I can settle for plain buttered popcorn ever again."
100 of the Cutest Nicknames, Pet Names & Inside Joke Names To Call Your Boyfriend
A pivotal point in any new romantic relationship is giving each other a nickname. Taking the leap to nicknames shouldn’t be a big deal but when you come up with a cute name to give your boyfriend, that name you pick should be endearing and a reflection of your relationship and understanding of one another.
