East Orange, NJ

Police: 16-year-old killed in shooting near elementary, middle school in East Orange

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Monday , just a block away from an elementary and middle school in East Orange.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street just as kids were being dismissed for the day. Police say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

“The other kids are probably traumatized too, so right now I’m just very scared of this,” says fifth-grader Makayla Reed.

Bowser Elementary and Costly Middle School are nearby. Although the shooting happened about a block away from the school, it was close enough to frighten parents as well.

Surveillance video taken around the time of the shooting shows many kids, of all ages, in the area.

“It’s sad. It’s going to get worse,” says Ruth Smith. “It’s just something that’s done until people start thinking better because we’re living in some serious times.”

Essex County prosecutors are leading the investigation and are still looking for the suspect.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432 .

