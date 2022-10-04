ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Rockville Shooting

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 1st District Investigative Section are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on October 7, 2022, in the area of Twinbrook Parkway. At approximately 9:23 p.m., officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots...
ROCKVILLE, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Missing Silver Spring Teen

Update: Zahra Khadar has been located safe and unharmed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zahra Khadar, a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. On Thursday, October 6,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Missing 14-Year-Old from Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Isom was last seen in the 1100 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, October...
SILVER SPRING, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Police Participate in Faith & Blue Weekend

MCPD – 2nd District Station. 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Epworth United Methodist Church. 7:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m. Shabat Dinner with Rabbi Alison Kobey. 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Mishkan Hashofar with Rabbi Robert Pristoop. 14125 Punch St. Silver Spring, MD 20906. 10/11/2022. 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. St. Camillus Church Mass with Father...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

How to recycle / dispose tires

Tires from bicycles and personal passenger vehicles. We accept clean tires and inner tubes only from residents at no charge at our Shady Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station. Tires must be clean of dirt and mud. Follow the signs to the Recycling Area. There, look for the trailer labeled...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials on Thursday, October 6

Reporters interested in asking County Executive Marc Elrich questions will have the opportunity during this week’s virtual media briefing happening this afternoon. It was delayed by one day this week in observance of Yom Kippur. The County Executive’s update begins at or around 12:30 p.m. This week’s guests...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

