NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change
For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023
Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
thecomeback.com
Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career
Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News
Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today
Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
Two NASCAR drivers nearing big records during 2022 season
Two major NASCAR drivers are nearing very notable records as the 2022 season comes to a close. Who are these drivers and what records could be broken?
NFL・
NASCAR: Trackhouse Racing discusses big possibility of Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Trackhouse Racing has interest in Jimmie Johnson racing one of its cars for any NASCAR event in 2023. "I would love to put Jimmie Johnson in one of our cars."
NFL・
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Martin Truex Jr. has posted a pair of top-10 finishes in four career starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. He finished seventh in both 2019 and 2020. In the inaugural race on the 2.28-mile road course, Truex was leading entering the final set of turns before being spun out. The misfortunate dropped him to a 14th-place finish. Last year, he finished 29th after being collected in a late-race accident.
Getting ‘ROVAL’ ready: More than 35,000 working hours spent preparing speedway
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR team members and drivers get a chance to relax at home this weekend with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 taking place at Charlotte Motor Speedway. While the weekend may be a bit more relaxing for teams, staff at the speedway have been working long hours to prepare […]
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Playoffs Advance
No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez's bid to advance to the next round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and ultimately win a championship will come down to 109 laps on the Charlotte Roval on Sunday. The Roval marks the third and final race in the Round...
NASCAR disciplines Kevin Harvick, race team over alleged Next Gen violations
NASCAR came down with heavy discipline against driver Kevin Harvick and his team due to alleged modifications found on his Ford at Talladega Superspeedway.
fordauthority.com
Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week
Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
NASCAR: 2023 driver announcement set for Wednesday
Kaulig Racing are set to make an announcement regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup on Wednesday, October 5. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is slowly but surely coming together, and another piece of the puzz is scheduled to fall into place later this week at Kaulig Racing Fan Day, leading up to the playoff races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday, October 8 (Xfinity Series) and Sunday, October 9 (Cup Series).
FOX Sports
William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin...
racer.com
Ware to sit out Roval Cup race
Cody Ware will turn over the No. 51 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Charlotte Roval as his badly damaged right foot and ankle continue to heal. Ware sustained an impaction fracture and other damage to his right ankle two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway when his Rick Ware Racing car hit the outside wall in Turn 4 and then the pit road wall. The first hit was severe enough that the throttle hung and Ware was a passenger as the car headed toward pit road.
This Week in Motorsports: October 3-10, 2022
It’s time for the next Playoff cutoff races – this time in Charlotte – while the ARCA Menards Series will hold its final race on their national tour in Ohio. Hamlin looks for ROVAL win… Denny Hamlin had a strong run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL last season as the Virginia-native started from the pole, led 25 laps (of 108) and finished a track-best fifth. Hamlin is currently fourth in the Playoff standings, 21 points ahead of the cutoff going into Sunday’s event.
NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Team Chevy Advance
Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott became the first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff driver to win in the post-season thus far, giving the No. 9 Camaro ZL1 team an automatic berth into the Round of 8. As the only driver with a secured spot into the next round, the seven positions that remain up for grabs in the Round of 8 will be determined in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course located within “America’s Home for Racing” of Charlotte Motor Speedway was first added to the NCS schedule in 2018; and since then, each of the circuit’s four races have held a spot in the post-season.
NASCAR playoff racer Alex Bowman to miss Roval with concussion
The crash at Texas has brought playoff implications for Hendrick Motorsports. This weekend, NASCAR returns to the Charlotte Roval. It’s a playoff elimination event as the final race of three in the Round of 12. Alex Bowman was injured in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Similar to Kurt...
