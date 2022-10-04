ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FanSided

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change

For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023

Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today

Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
MOTORSPORTS
Bayley Currey
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Martin Truex Jr. has posted a pair of top-10 finishes in four career starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. He finished seventh in both 2019 and 2020. In the inaugural race on the 2.28-mile road course, Truex was leading entering the final set of turns before being spun out. The misfortunate dropped him to a 14th-place finish. Last year, he finished 29th after being collected in a late-race accident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#The Pink#Jd Motorsports Welcomes#Charlotte Motor Speedway
fordauthority.com

Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week

Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR: 2023 driver announcement set for Wednesday

Kaulig Racing are set to make an announcement regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup on Wednesday, October 5. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is slowly but surely coming together, and another piece of the puzz is scheduled to fall into place later this week at Kaulig Racing Fan Day, leading up to the playoff races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday, October 8 (Xfinity Series) and Sunday, October 9 (Cup Series).
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Ware to sit out Roval Cup race

Cody Ware will turn over the No. 51 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Charlotte Roval as his badly damaged right foot and ankle continue to heal. Ware sustained an impaction fracture and other damage to his right ankle two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway when his Rick Ware Racing car hit the outside wall in Turn 4 and then the pit road wall. The first hit was severe enough that the throttle hung and Ware was a passenger as the car headed toward pit road.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

This Week in Motorsports: October 3-10, 2022

It’s time for the next Playoff cutoff races – this time in Charlotte – while the ARCA Menards Series will hold its final race on their national tour in Ohio. Hamlin looks for ROVAL win… Denny Hamlin had a strong run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL last season as the Virginia-native started from the pole, led 25 laps (of 108) and finished a track-best fifth. Hamlin is currently fourth in the Playoff standings, 21 points ahead of the cutoff going into Sunday’s event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Team Chevy Advance

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott became the first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff driver to win in the post-season thus far, giving the No. 9 Camaro ZL1 team an automatic berth into the Round of 8. As the only driver with a secured spot into the next round, the seven positions that remain up for grabs in the Round of 8 will be determined in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course located within “America’s Home for Racing” of Charlotte Motor Speedway was first added to the NCS schedule in 2018; and since then, each of the circuit’s four races have held a spot in the post-season.
Charlotte, NC

