Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott became the first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff driver to win in the post-season thus far, giving the No. 9 Camaro ZL1 team an automatic berth into the Round of 8. As the only driver with a secured spot into the next round, the seven positions that remain up for grabs in the Round of 8 will be determined in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course located within “America’s Home for Racing” of Charlotte Motor Speedway was first added to the NCS schedule in 2018; and since then, each of the circuit’s four races have held a spot in the post-season.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO