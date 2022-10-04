ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

Absy Thomas
5d ago

Good! I'm so glad, all of them knew what was going to happen, they could have stopped it, they could have just left them alone. Instead a little boy lost his entire family and almost lost his life. One is just as guilty as the other. What they did was unforgivable. What they did was a violent crime. I hope they all rot!

Renee Lipton
5d ago

No way should they ever get released. All of them are definitely mental and what happened to that family that was killed was nothing short of the devil's work. Throw that key away and let the victims family continue to live with peace.

AT PEACE
4d ago

Finally a judge,who sees criminals as just that, criminals.It does not matter who pulled the trigger,they were six of them ,any of whom could have stopped this horrible crime at anytime but did not,They stood by and watched.They all deserve to be right where they are at.

