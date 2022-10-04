I will be the first to admit that this extended warm and dry period (100 days with only one-half inch of rain) brings with it mixed blessings. On the one hand, all this sunshine keeps things growing and puts me in the mood to spend time in my garden where my perennials are in their full glory and the yard continues to be full of bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. The early morning hours are truly magical when the sun is still low in the sky, the air is brisk, and there is a glistening of dew on everything. There is still so much going on with the fall-blooming Asters just reaching their peak, Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’ modulating from what looked early on like green heads of broccoli to domes of rusty pink flowers. There are drifts of blue-flowering Salvia ‘Black and Blue' contrasting with tall red spires of Lobelia cardinalis ‘Victoria’, wispy spikes of purple Verbena bonariensis, mounds of red, gold, and rust colored Heleniums, ornamental grasses of various colors, clouds of white and pink Guara, assorted roses, and so on and so forth. I think you get the idea. My garden is still rich in colors and textures because I have been able to control the moisture, rather than having Mother Nature beat things down like it can often do in September. But of course, there is a downside, that being the water bill and the tedium of constantly having to water everything.

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO