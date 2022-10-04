Read full article on original website
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, committing Wednesday; Washington Huskies emerge as favorites
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates, the nation's No. 2 shooting guard, is set to announce his commitment Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. CT. In August, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound playmaker released a top nine consisting of Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas ...
Seattle Washington Sports Legend Has Police Problems Now
It seemed like a great idea at the time, but now a Seattle Seahawks sports legend is facing a police report filed for this insane reason you won't believe!. Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when a fan ran onto the field with a smoke cannister. The fan was chased for a while but when he ran near the sidelines, Wagner tackled him hard.
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
northcountyoutlook.com
Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.
The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
Backlash against bike lanes brewing in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Ken Mann isn't the type of guy you'd expect to be building a backlash against bike lanes. "I'm having an identity crisis," he said. "I'm a cyclist. I've advocated for bike lanes in the past, but only the ones that make sense." Mann lives along Eldridge...
MyNorthwest.com
Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate
KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral
SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
northcountyoutlook.com
MSD engages locals at community building circle
Community members have begun to get together with Marysville School District staff to engage in ‘community building circles.’. The first community building circle was held at Shoultes Elementary on Sept. 29 and three more will be held in October. They are meant to provide a place where participants can...
northcountyoutlook.com
Cities honored for economic development
The International Economic Development Council recently recognized the cities of Arlington and Marysville with a 2022 Excellence Award for exemplary multi-year economic strategy that led to the creation of the Cascade Industrial Center. “The communities selected exemplify the ingenuity, leadership, and determination needed to meet today’s economic challenges,” IEDC President...
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
Bellingham Police report arresting man for the 68th time
According to the department’s incident log, the arrest was for “several local warrants, felony PC, and possession of a dangerous weapon.”
Improved air quality on the way to western Washington
It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work
Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
northcountyoutlook.com
It's dry out there, water your yard
I will be the first to admit that this extended warm and dry period (100 days with only one-half inch of rain) brings with it mixed blessings. On the one hand, all this sunshine keeps things growing and puts me in the mood to spend time in my garden where my perennials are in their full glory and the yard continues to be full of bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. The early morning hours are truly magical when the sun is still low in the sky, the air is brisk, and there is a glistening of dew on everything. There is still so much going on with the fall-blooming Asters just reaching their peak, Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’ modulating from what looked early on like green heads of broccoli to domes of rusty pink flowers. There are drifts of blue-flowering Salvia ‘Black and Blue' contrasting with tall red spires of Lobelia cardinalis ‘Victoria’, wispy spikes of purple Verbena bonariensis, mounds of red, gold, and rust colored Heleniums, ornamental grasses of various colors, clouds of white and pink Guara, assorted roses, and so on and so forth. I think you get the idea. My garden is still rich in colors and textures because I have been able to control the moisture, rather than having Mother Nature beat things down like it can often do in September. But of course, there is a downside, that being the water bill and the tedium of constantly having to water everything.
Eater
A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth
Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
