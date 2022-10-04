Arthur Aidala: Guys in the house. They're all from Brooklyn. And the mayor of the City of New York, he was the borough president, not in Staten Island, not in Manhattan, not in the Bronx, not in Queens, but of Brooklyn. Before we jump on the phone with the mayor of the City of New York, I just need to put some things to perspective, because I actually learned some things today preparing for this show with the mayor. What I get hit with the most from people who know that I'm friendly with Mayor Giuliani, and I'm friendly with Mayor Adams, is how Rudy got things under control and the city was so much safer when Rudy was the mayor. And I don't have the 2022 numbers with the current administration, but this is the end of the de Blasio administration, the end of the administration of eight years that people say he's the worst mayor ever.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO