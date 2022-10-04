Read full article on original website
Related
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Reappoints Kate MacKenzie Executive Director of Mayor's Office of Food Policy
NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced the reappointment of Kate MacKenzie as the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). As executive director, MacKenzie will continue to advance the food equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the city’s first-ever 10-year food policy plan. This plan outlines a comprehensive policy framework to increase food security, promote access to and consumption of healthy foods, and support economic opportunity and environmental sustainability in the food system by 2031. Under MacKenzie’s leadership, MOFP is leading the administration’s goals towards a wholesome, nutrient-rich food system by collaborating across all city agencies.
nyc.gov
Speaker Adams, Civic Leaders, and School Community Celebrate Renaming of PS 48Q as The David N. Dinkins School for Community Service
Jamaica, NY – Speaker Adrienne Adams today joined school community leaders, local elected officials, parents, and students to celebrate the official renaming of PS 48Q as The David N. Dinkins School for Community Service. In 2021, the New York City Department of Education approved the renaming of PS 48Q after former Mayor Dinkins, the first African American Mayor of New York City. Led by Patricia Mitchell, who served as Principal of PS 48Q for 14 years, a group of school leaders, teachers, and parents agreed to honor Mayor Dinkins and his lifelong legacy of public service.
nyc.gov
Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Appears on the Arthur Aidala Power Hour on AM 970
Arthur Aidala: Guys in the house. They're all from Brooklyn. And the mayor of the City of New York, he was the borough president, not in Staten Island, not in Manhattan, not in the Bronx, not in Queens, but of Brooklyn. Before we jump on the phone with the mayor of the City of New York, I just need to put some things to perspective, because I actually learned some things today preparing for this show with the mayor. What I get hit with the most from people who know that I'm friendly with Mayor Giuliani, and I'm friendly with Mayor Adams, is how Rudy got things under control and the city was so much safer when Rudy was the mayor. And I don't have the 2022 numbers with the current administration, but this is the end of the de Blasio administration, the end of the administration of eight years that people say he's the worst mayor ever.
nyc.gov
As City Anticipates Surpassing Highest Recorded Shelter Census, Mayor Adams Declares Asylum Seeker State of Emergency, Calls for Urgent Aid From Federal, State Governments
NEW YORK – As New York City anticipates surpassing the highest recorded shelter census in recorded history today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued Emergency Executive Order 224, formally directing all relevant city agencies to coordinate their efforts to respond to the asylum seeker humanitarian crisis and construct the city’s Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers. In an address, Mayor Adams also called for emergency federal and state aid to handle the continued influx of asylum seekers as the city projects costs of more than $1 billion related to asylum seekers in this fiscal year alone, as well as expedited work permits, a national decompression strategy, and a resettlement strategy. With more than 17,000 asylum seekers bussed to the city since the spring, the Adams administration estimates that once the asylum seekers from today’s buses are provided shelter, the city will surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in its shelter system. And every day going forward, where more are added this count, another record will be broken. If the pace continues, the city’s shelter census will surpass 100,000 in the coming year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Celebrates City Council Land Use Committee Approval of Affordable Housing Project in Throggs Neck
NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today celebrated the New York City Council Land Use Committee’s vote to approve the Bruckner Boulevard rezoning, an affordable housing project that will create 349 homes — including 168 rent regulated homes — in the neighborhood of Throggs Neck in the Bronx. The project includes 99 homes reserved for seniors, 25 homes that will be made available to veterans in need, and a new supermarket for the Throggs Neck community. The project will also support good-paying, union jobs for New Yorkers.
nyc.gov
New York City Council Responds to Threats against the Office of Council Member Tiffany Cabán
The New York City Council released the following statement from a spokesperson to Speaker Adrienne Adams, Mandela Jones, in response to threats received by Council Member Tiffany Cabán, measures taken by the Council to engage law enforcement authorities, and the politicization of these actions. “The Council prioritizes the safety...
nyc.gov
Weekend Traffic Advisory
This traffic alert details the locations of road construction and other events that will affect the flow of traffic this weekend. This information is subject to change. Check the Weekly Traffic Advisory Check the Special Traffic Advisory. Lane closings may also occur due to circumstances beyond NYC DOT's control. Schedules...
Comments / 0