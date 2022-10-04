ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
wnypapers.com

Damon Wayans October performances at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino canceled

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino announced the performances by comedian Damon Wayans scheduled for the Bears Den Showroom on Oct. 28-29 have been canceled. Refunds for ticket purchases made through Ticketmaster.com will be issued automatically. Refunds for tickets purchased in-person at any Seneca Resorts & Casinos retail site must be requested in-person, with proof of purchase.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WGRZ TV

Out 2 Eat: Fall features in Kenmore & the Old First Ward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Out 2 Eat's quest to celebrate all things fall started at a cozy cafe and market where they not only make pumpkin spice lattes, they make the pumpkin syrup that they put in the pumpkin spice lattes. "We make all the syrups from scratch, so it's...
KENMORE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate New York In For October Temperature "Roller Coaster"

The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State

We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
MASSENA, NY
Big Frog 104

NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?

Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
ENVIRONMENT
Power 93.7 WBLK

Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York News Reporter Get Hits With Unusual Object

It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
sweetbuffalo716.com

New haunted house in Sanborn to help children in Western New York

For the past five years, WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King have brought the community a haunted house that does more than just scare – it gives back to the community. Niagara Nightmares (formerly the 870 Lee Home Haunt) has raised more than $20,000 for charities over...
SANBORN, NY

