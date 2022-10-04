ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonny Bairstow first winner of Bob Willis Trophy for England player of the year

By Rory Dollard
 3 days ago

Jonny Bairstow has become the inaugural winner of the Bob Willis Trophy, repurposed to honour England ’s player of the year.

The silverware, which bears the likeness of the former England captain and broadcaster, was originally conceived as a first-class cricket trophy during the height of the Covid pandemic, but the end-of-season showpiece was discontinued after two years.

It has now been given a new lease of life by the Cricket Writers’ Club, which honoured Bairstow for his sensational run of form this summer in a new category open to both the men’s and women’s team.

The 33-year-old is currently recovering from a horrific leg break that will keep him out until 2023, but looks back with joy at a campaign that saw him post four Test centuries, including England’s fastest ton in the format for 120 years, and average 75.66.

“It’s one of those summers that we’ll all remember as a group of people and I’m sure as a cricket nation,” Bairstow said, after accepting the award.

“I remember the 2005 Ashes very fondly and was inspired by the spectacle those guys put on. Hopefully we have inspired the next generation, or people who haven’t played the game who flicked on, and entertained them.

“We’re not going to get it right all the time but we won six out of seven Tests this summer, which hasn’t been done for a very long time. We must be doing something right.”

Nat Sciver was selected by the CWC for the JM Finn women’s cricket award, having scored 148 in the World Cup final, registered a maiden Test century, lit up The Hundred and captained her country to the Commonwealth Games semi-final.

The next generation were also celebrated, with Kent’s Jordan Cox named as NV Play young cricketer of the year and 17-year-old Freya Kemp taking home the Greater than Gin emerging cricketer of the year.

Cox has just completed his first international assignment as a non-playing squad member of the T20 series in Pakistan and looks primed to follow in the footsteps of current England stars including Bairstow, Ben Stokes , Joe Root , James Anderson , Stuart Broad and Harry Brook , all former winners of the award.

“It’s an absolutely amazing award and I’m really grateful. It’s amazing to see and hear all those names,” said the 21-year-old.

“Obviously Test cricket’s the pinnacle, so to play for England in a Test match would be the pinnacle of my career if I do end up doing that. But I would love to play all three formats. I feel like my game’s very adaptable.”

It (studying) has been difficult to be honest. School have been really good, really understanding and I’ve tried to catch up as much as possible.

17-year-old England all-rounder Freya Kemp.

All-rounder Kemp, who became the youngest England cricketer to hit a T20 half-century against India last month, has had to balance her burgeoning career with A-levels and skipped the awards to pick up on her studies.

“It has been difficult to be honest. School have been really good, really understanding and I’ve tried to catch up as much as possible,” she said.

“The season I’ve had has been really good, totally unexpected.”

Hampshire veteran Keith Barker is 2022’s LV= Insurance County Championship player of the year after taking 52 wickets and scoring 595 runs for the Division One side and Josh Price collected the Lord’s Taverners Disability cricketer of the year.

Elsewhere Katherine Brunt became the first-ever female recipient of the Peter Smith award for outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public.

Peter Wright relieved to come through Dimitri van den Bergh quarter-final

Peter Wright admitted he was thankful for making the World Grand Prix semi-finals after Dimitri van den Bergh missed three match darts in the sudden-death decider.The reigning world champion had wasted five match darts himself before Van den Bergh stood on the brink of victory in Leicester.But the Belgian missed three darts at double 12, and Wright eventually took out double 10 with his eighth match dart.WRIGHT WINS A CLASSIC! 🐍One of the most dramatic matches you'll ever see in this tournament as the World Champion Peter Wright survives three match darts to snatch a deciding leg victory!Up next 👉...
SPORTS
Former Celtic and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey diagnosed with cancer

Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has announced on social media.Sons Scott and Sean posted messages on their Twitter accounts confirming that McGarvey senior, aged 66, had been diagnosed on Thursday.The identical messages read: “Unfortunately our Dad received a cancer diagnosis yesterday and we are waiting on more information from the experts.“Will update here when we know more.“Thanks for all the support and well wishes. Paul, Sean, Scott and Jennifer.”McGarvey, from Glasgow, joined St Mirren in 1975 and stayed at the Paisley club for four years before making a £270,000...
HEALTH
Steve Cooper does not know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper does not know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest before he signed a new contract.The 42-year-old put an end to speculation regarding his future after agreeing new terms until 2025, just days after it was reported he was set to lose his job.Cooper was said to be set for the sack after Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester, their fifth in a row following a difficult return to the Premier League after 23 years away.But instead Cooper, whose existing deal was due to run out in the summer, has been given backing by the Forest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to show no fear against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to have no fear when they take on Liverpool on Sunday.The Gunners’ great start to the new campaign has sent them to the Premier League summit and the feel-good factor at the club continued last weekend with a derby victory over Tottenham.Liverpool pose the next test for Arteta’s young charges, who have failed to score in any of their last six matches against Jurgen Klopp’s side.Recent results between the teams weigh heavily in the favour of the Merseyside outfit but the Spaniard has the ultimate faith in his talented group of players.He said: “To win those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Nottingham Forest fans ‘100 per cent behind’ Steve Cooper after signing new deal

Nottingham Forest’s decision to hand Steve Cooper a new contract will help keep the club “united”, according to the supporters’ trust.Cooper signed a new three-year deal on Friday, just days after he was reportedly set to get the sack following a poor start to the season on their return to the Premier League.The Welshman has retained the overwhelming support of the fans during this period, though, and they have not been quick to forget his achievements in winning promotion last term, when he guided them from the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship in September to play-off glory at Wembley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
