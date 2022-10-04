ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker rants about crime and inflation in bid to deflect from abortion scandal

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSviP_0iLWyi8O00

Herschel Walker, the US Senate candidate in Georgia, was desperate to change the subject on Monday as he appeared on Fox News to answer an accusation raised in a story from The Daily Beast reporting that he paid for a woman to seek an abortion in 2009.

Mr Walker’s appearance with Fox’s Sean Hannity came as a surprise to many campaign professionals on Twitter, who remarked about what a likely mistake it was to put him on TV immediately after the story released. Mr Hannity’s questions also seemed to come as a surprise to the candidate himself, who pivoted to talking about rising consumer prices and America’s immigration system when questioned about why an unnamed woman would have evidence that he sent her a $700 check around the same time she sought an abortion procedure.

“First question, do you know the woman that is making this allegation?” asked Mr Hannity.

“I have no idea. No idea, but it is a flat-out lie. And now you know how important this seat is. This seat is very important that they’ll do anything to win this seat – lie.

He then began his pivot away from the story: “[T]hey want to make it about everything else except what the true problems that we have in this country is. It’s inflation, the border wide open, crime. They don’t want to talk about that, so they’re making up lies because they need this Georgia seat.”

The candidate also released a lengthy denial in a statement on social media which also pledged that a lawsuit would be filed against the Beast today. That legal filing has yet to materialise.

The Independent has reached out to the Walker campaign for further comment.

Mr Walker’s race in Georgia is one of the most important, for both parties, in the entire country. A blue seat in the GOP stronghold of Georgia, Republicans see their best opportunity to take control of the upper chamber with a victory here, should their candidates also manage to defend seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania. But incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock has been buoyed by his overall popularity with voters in the state while running a strong campaign through the summer of 2022 that has seen him pull ahead of his challenger and maintain a small but steady lead for several months.

A political newcomer, Mr Walker is a former professional football player who won the state Senate primary thanks in part to his longstanding friendship with Donald Trump, who endorsed him after it was clear that Mr Walker was already the favourite to win. Since the primary ended, Mr Walker’s general election candidacy has been bogged down by a number of damaging revelations including the revelations of children he had not previously acknowledged publicly.

On abortion he has staked out an absolutist position and supported calls for the practice to be banned completely without exception.

His son Christian Walker, a social media influencer, unleashed a blistering series of tweets about his father into the night Monday and continuing on Tuesday; the 23-year-old accused his father of lying to voters and his own family, while calling his candidacy for Senate a mistake.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Business Insider

Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Abortion Issues#Crime#Us Senate#Fox News#The Daily Beast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
Mother Jones

Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy