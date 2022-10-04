ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
Scrubs Magazine

The First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Progression is Finally Here

Researchers have been searching for a drug that can slow the progression of dementia for decades, but they have come up empty handed – until now. A new drug called lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, has shown to slow the rate of decline in memory and thinking in early stage Alzheimer’s patients. This is the first time a drug has proven effective at changing the trajectory of the disease.
Medical News Today

What to know about hallucinations and dementia

People with advanced dementia are more likely to experience hallucinations. Auditory and visual hallucinations are the most common, but it is also possible for them to involve smell, touch, and taste. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline that mostly occurs in older adults. It may cause symptoms, such...
aarp.org

Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist

As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
Medical News Today

Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?

Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
The Independent

Suicide risk ‘almost seven times higher’ after dementia diagnosis

The risk of someone taking their own life is almost seven times higher after diagnosis of young onset dementia, a new study suggests.Researchers say their findings indicate clinics should target suicide risk assessment to patients who are diagnosed with the condition before the age of 65.Early recognition and a timely accurate diagnosis of dementia, combined with specialist support, are important factors in reducing the distress caused by a young onset diagnosis, they add.Queen Mary University of London and University of Nottingham scientists looked at medical records of some 594,674 people from 2001 to 2019 to determine if there was a link...
Medical News Today

Weekly nightmares during middle age may be linked to higher dementia risk

Up to 85% of the adult population have reported experiencing distressing dreams. New research has found people who experience bad dreams in middle age are at higher risk of cognitive decline. The work also found that people who experience regular bad dreams are twice as likely to develop dementia. Bad...
MedicalXpress

Ketamine and depression: A mechanism of the antidepressant revealed

Researchers from Inserm, CNRS, Sorbonne University and clinicians from the AP-HP and at Paris Brain Institute identified one of the mechanisms explaining the ketamine effect as an antidepressant. Ketamine, usually used as an anesthetic, was administered to patients with severe resistant depression. This treatment led patients to present an increased...
Yoel Davidson

Sweet Dreams, Nightmares, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

New Study Shares Early Indicators Between Nightmares, Alzheimer Disease and Dementia. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash. The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Academic Clinical Fellow in Neurology at the University of Birmingham in the United kingdom, Abidemi Otaiku, published his latest scientific and scholarly investigation, titled “Distressing Dreams, Cognitive Decline, and Risk of Dementia: A Prospective Study of Three Population-Based Cohorts'', in The Lancet eClinicalMedicine journal. The subject matter of Otaiku’s study is on mind, brain health, and the development of dementia from experiencing nightmarish dreams. The study revealed frequent and intense nightmares, especially distressing bad dreams that shock us awake, may increase our risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. A person spends a third of their life asleep and a quarter of their life amounting to over six years of the average 73 year life span dreaming. Otaiku’s findings suggest experiencing persistent bad dreams is an early indicator and direct cause of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
News-Medical.net

People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia

People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
verywellhealth.com

Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
physiciansweekly.com

Frontotemporal Dementia and Psychosis Using Machine Learning

Dementia symptoms are similar to the behavioral and cognitive signs of severe psychotic illnesses. Shared brain changes were still, and it hadn’t been determined how important they are for patients with at-risk disease stages. For a study, researchers sought to compare the structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) patterns of behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and schizophrenia using machine learning; to estimate predictability in bvFTD and schizophrenia patients using sociodemographic, clinical, and biological data; and to look at prognostic significance, genetic underpinnings, and progression in patients with clinical high-risk (CHR) states for psychosis or recent-onset depression (ROD).
EverydayHealth.com

People Diagnosed With Early Onset Dementia Are at Higher Risk for Suicide

The risk of suicide is nearly seven times higher after a diagnosis of young-onset (under the age of 65) dementia, according to a new UK study published online October 3 in JAMA Neurology. The risk of suicide was also higher within the first few months of diagnosis and in people who had previously been diagnosed with depression or anxiety.
Joel Eisenberg

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
hippocraticpost.com

One in three Alzheimer’s carers has persistent symptoms of depression

One in three Alzheimer’s disease family caregivers has persistent symptoms of depression: More than 60% of family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) experienced at least mild depressive symptoms already at the time the individual with AD was diagnosed. In one third of them, depressive symptoms worsened during a five-year follow-up.
