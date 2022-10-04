Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Morning’ game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Morning” game were:
2-3-4, Wild: 3
(two, three, four; Wild: three)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Morning” game were:
2-3-4, Wild: 3
(two, three, four; Wild: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0