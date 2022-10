Mildred A. “Mille” Welch, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was the wife of the late Lowell Welch. She was previously married to the late John Barker and the late John Vannoy. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Mildred Coates Zimmerman.

ELIZABETHTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO