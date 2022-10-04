Calhoun Avenue Closed from Gold Creek Bridge to 7th Street October 6 – 13 As of October 4, 2022, the contractor engaged in reconstruction work on Calhoun Avenue is actively working on finishing the required concrete work and expects to begin final grading followed by paving. This work will require the full closure of Calhoun Avenue from Gold Creek Bridge to W. 7th Street. This road closure will begin on Thursday, October 6, and will go through the following Thursday, October 13.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO