Tampa, FL

RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady could owe Gisele Bündchen a ridiculous amount of money

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen appear on the fast track to ending their 13-year marriage. The couple has reportedly been living separately for months after Bündchen delivered an ultimatum to Brady demanding this year be his last playing football. The...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media

The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring

We've learned this year that Tom Brady is so eager to keep playing football that he would literally put his own marriage at risk for the opportunity. While that may seem baffling to most people, Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dolphins make decision on Tua Tagovailoa travel plans

While the NFL world waits for more information about the injury suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, not to mention the NFLPA investigation into how it was handled, it sounds like the team is keeping him grounded while the concussion protocol process plays out. Dolphins head Mike McDaniel said...
NFL

