Mena, AR

arkadelphian.com

Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens

LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
MALVERN, AR
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
Power 95.9

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
FORT SMITH, AR
onlyinark.com

Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
FORT SMITH, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

New ODOT plan allocates more than $144.5 million for Sequoyah County projects

If you’re tired of the orange barrels and barricades encountered on roadways throughout Sequoyah County, prepare to get even tireder. Twenty years after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) adopted its first Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission this week approved its newest update. The Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for fiscal years 2023-30…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.

Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
HUGO, OK
stiglernews.com

Kerr Reservoir, Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

Here are the weekly fishing reports for Robert S. Kerr Reservoir and Lake Eufaula. Both reports were submitted on Friday, Sept. 30. Elevation normal, water 80˚F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, small lures, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, and weed beds.
EUFAULA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
TULSA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

‘Only pay if you stay’

Sequoyah County Commissioners are considering a resolution to adopt a 4% lodging tax if voter approved, additional funds which could be applied to roadside beautification initiatives and education, as well as support marketing and tourism growth for the county. The topic was discussed during Monday’s weekly meeting of the board of commissioners after a group of proponents and advisors, including…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
KSLA

Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK

