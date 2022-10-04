Read full article on original website
Walmart Health expands to Fort Smith
‘Walmart Health' held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new health center in Fort Smith on Thursday, Oct. 6.
arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
New ODOT plan allocates more than $144.5 million for Sequoyah County projects
If you’re tired of the orange barrels and barricades encountered on roadways throughout Sequoyah County, prepare to get even tireder. Twenty years after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) adopted its first Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission this week approved its newest update. The Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for fiscal years 2023-30…
oklahomatoday.com
The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.
Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
stiglernews.com
Kerr Reservoir, Lake Eufaula Fishing Report
Here are the weekly fishing reports for Robert S. Kerr Reservoir and Lake Eufaula. Both reports were submitted on Friday, Sept. 30. Elevation normal, water 80˚F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, small lures, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, and weed beds.
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
clayconews.com
SEMI-TRUCK CRASH ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON CLAIMS LIFE OF FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS RESIDENT
LANE COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 58 near milepost 60. Thre preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by...
OK man killed in single-car crash in Leflore County
A Bokoshe, OK man that was a passenger in a single-vehicle accident was killed on October 4 in Arkoma, OK.
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
Rash of breaking-and-entering cases continues in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city continues.
Man in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Roland
ROLAND, Oklahoma — According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Roland Police officer and attempting to stab him on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sheriff Lane says Roland Police responded to a call from a home on Saturday afternoon. When officers...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
‘Only pay if you stay’
Sequoyah County Commissioners are considering a resolution to adopt a 4% lodging tax if voter approved, additional funds which could be applied to roadside beautification initiatives and education, as well as support marketing and tourism growth for the county. The topic was discussed during Monday’s weekly meeting of the board of commissioners after a group of proponents and advisors, including…
43-Year-Old Killed In Muskogee County Motorcycle Crash
A 43-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 7:53 a.m., a motorcyclist, Shawn Crawford, failed to negotiate a turn at the Webbers Falls exit ramp, struck an elevated curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Poteau rushing attack doesn't skip a beat in dominant District 4A-4 win
By Buck Ringgold Photo of Poteau's Kix Fenton by Ramona Smith POTEAU - Poteau’s trademark ground game was on full display Friday night in a District 4A-4 showdown. Even if the Pirates were without the services of their leading rusher. However, running backs Jackson Sommers and Kix Fenton were ...
