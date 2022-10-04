Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.

