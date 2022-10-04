ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mena, AR

Mena, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens

LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
MALVERN, AR
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County

Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
UAFS veteran Stacey Jones has died

Stacey Jones, who recently retired as University of Arkansas at Fort Smith associate vice chancellor of campus and community events and managed the popular Season of Entertainment for 39 years, died Saturday (Oct. 8). He was 70. Jones was active with the university and its predecessor institutions for almost 50...
FORT SMITH, AR
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
FORT SMITH, AR

