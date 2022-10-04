Read full article on original website
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
Man in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Roland
ROLAND, Oklahoma — According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Roland Police officer and attempting to stab him on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sheriff Lane says Roland Police responded to a call from a home on Saturday afternoon. When officers...
OK man arrested for attempted murder, arson in Crawford County
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Crawford County on charges of attempted murder and arson stemming from an incident at his ex-girlfriend's part-time residence in January.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
OK man killed in single-car crash in Leflore County
A Bokoshe, OK man that was a passenger in a single-vehicle accident was killed on October 4 in Arkoma, OK.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
clayconews.com
SEMI-TRUCK CRASH ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON CLAIMS LIFE OF FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS RESIDENT
LANE COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 58 near milepost 60. Thre preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by...
arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
talkbusiness.net
UAFS veteran Stacey Jones has died
Stacey Jones, who recently retired as University of Arkansas at Fort Smith associate vice chancellor of campus and community events and managed the popular Season of Entertainment for 39 years, died Saturday (Oct. 8). He was 70. Jones was active with the university and its predecessor institutions for almost 50...
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
