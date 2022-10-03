Missing diver found dead after search near Catalina Island

A diver was found dead Monday after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island.

The search was triggered around 2:10 a.m. Monday when the dive vessel Cee Ray contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and reported the diver missing, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

“Watchstanders launched an Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, Station Los Angeles-Long Beach 29-foot response boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal,” the statement said.

Divers, a boat and a helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the search.

Authorities later announced that the diver had been found dead and recovered near Catalina Island at about 4 p.m. His name and exact manner of death were not immediately released.

The diver was found in water about 60 feet deep, according to the LASD, which said the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, they remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time,” said U.S.Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning.

Editor’s note: This story was updated Tuesday morning with information about the diver being found.

