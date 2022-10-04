Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Saint Paul program offers $750 a month of guaranteed income for immigrantsBeth TorresSaint Paul, MN
The Closing of the Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery in St. Paul (November 21, 1997)Matt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Hudson Star-Observer
Three individuals qualify for D1 state golf tourney
New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson finished just short of qualifying as teams for next week’s state golf tournament in Madison, but they’ll each have an individual there. Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer moved on after earning the three individual qualifying...
fox9.com
Minnesota soccer team's dramatic comeback: Down 6-1 with 6 minutes to play and WON
Duluth Marshall School boy's soccer team was down 6-1 against visiting Robbinsdale Cooper but managed to turn the game on its head, scoring six goals in six minutes to win 7-6. (Video courtesy of vetshak on YouTube.)
Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Big band, big books, big carnival this week
The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is a rare newcomer to traditional pop, fusing a big band spirit with an inventive edge — and garnering a top 5 Billboard spot with the release of their first album. Johnson, an Emmy award-winning crooner, and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-fa, indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch to the delight of both traditionalists and newcomers.
Hudson Star-Observer
Royal Credit Union donates $500,000 to Freedom Park Center
"I support the VFW. I support our veterans. My vote is yes.”. With those words, in July 2018, New Richmond Mayor Mayor Fred Horne cast the deciding vote (4-3) to transfer 5.11 acres in Freedom Park to VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County for the construction of the $4.3 million dollar Freedom Park Center.
Hudson Star-Observer
St. Croix County supervisors approve appointment to health board
By a vote of 13 - 6 at their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors confirmed the appointment of Dr. Faisal Anwar to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Paul McGinnis on the Health and Human Services Board. Anwar was recommended unanimously following his interviews...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset's My Happy Place Boutique receives retailers award
The Minnesota Retailers Association recognized My Happy Place Boutique, 252 Main St., Somerset, with its Customer Experience award as part of the 2022-23 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program. “Located in Somerset, Wisconsin, shoppers–many of them from Minnesota–discover more than just a store when they visit,” Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association...
Hudson Star-Observer
Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale
Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson city administrator to stay
Hudson City Administrator Aaron Reeves has decided to remain in his position after announcing his resignation at the finance committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Common Council members and staff were sad to hear of his plans to leave. They let Reeves know about those feelings. Their outpouring of support...
3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress. Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
mprnews.org
Scenic Highway 61 in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
A popular drive along Minnesota's Lake Superior shore is shutting down for emergency repairs, at the peak of fall color season. The closure starts next Tuesday, Oct. 11. St. Louis County officials say a slope on the lake side of Scenic Highway 61 northeast of Duluth is failing. They are closing the road to traffic for what they say will be five weeks of repairs to shore up the road for the winter.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
drydenwire.com
Names, Information Released From Monday’s Vehicle Vs Train Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- A 34-year-old male from Sarona, WI, and a 31-year-old female from Luck, WI, were involved in a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries for both. The male, identified as Leighton Givens, was apparently operating the vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Hudson Star-Observer
Golden Rule team’s Booyah fed bodies and spirits
The ingredients were bubbling long before the sun peeked over the horizon. For nine hours on Saturday, Oct. 1, the cooks took turns stirring massive pots that would serve hundreds at the Golden Rule Project’s first Booyah. Scratch the word stirring. “One of the first things we learned was...
Hudson Star-Observer
Landmark business struggling to stay alive
We all have them, experiences during our childhood that stand out as bigger than life memories. For generations of kids who grow up fishing with their fathers and mothers, it is the monster big fish. It can live under the pier or swim invisibly in the shadows beneath the lily pads. On drugstore postcards, it is big enough to swallow a row boat. It is the fish that weighs as much as your pet poodle, bends your pole under your boat, it is the one that always gets away.
Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work
Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
