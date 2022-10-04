ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Three individuals qualify for D1 state golf tourney

New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson finished just short of qualifying as teams for next week’s state golf tournament in Madison, but they’ll each have an individual there. Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer moved on after earning the three individual qualifying...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Weekend planner: Big band, big books, big carnival this week

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is a rare newcomer to traditional pop, fusing a big band spirit with an inventive edge — and garnering a top 5 Billboard spot with the release of their first album. Johnson, an Emmy award-winning crooner, and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-fa, indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch to the delight of both traditionalists and newcomers.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Royal Credit Union donates $500,000 to Freedom Park Center

"I support the VFW. I support our veterans. My vote is yes.”. With those words, in July 2018, New Richmond Mayor Mayor Fred Horne cast the deciding vote (4-3) to transfer 5.11 acres in Freedom Park to VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County for the construction of the $4.3 million dollar Freedom Park Center.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Solon Springs, WI
Sports
City
Somerset, WI
City
Solon Springs, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Hayward, WI
City
Prescott, WI
Somerset, WI
Sports
Hudson Star-Observer

Somerset's My Happy Place Boutique receives retailers award

The Minnesota Retailers Association recognized My Happy Place Boutique, 252 Main St., Somerset, with its Customer Experience award as part of the 2022-23 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program. “Located in Somerset, Wisconsin, shoppers–many of them from Minnesota–discover more than just a store when they visit,” Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association...
SOMERSET, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale

Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
HUDSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Cardinals#Altoona Regis#St Croix Central#Greens
boreal.org

Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region

Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson city administrator to stay

Hudson City Administrator Aaron Reeves has decided to remain in his position after announcing his resignation at the finance committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Common Council members and staff were sad to hear of his plans to leave. They let Reeves know about those feelings. Their outpouring of support...
HUDSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress.  Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
mprnews.org

Scenic Highway 61 in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs

A popular drive along Minnesota's Lake Superior shore is shutting down for emergency repairs, at the peak of fall color season. The closure starts next Tuesday, Oct. 11. St. Louis County officials say a slope on the lake side of Scenic Highway 61 northeast of Duluth is failing. They are closing the road to traffic for what they say will be five weeks of repairs to shore up the road for the winter.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Golden Rule team’s Booyah fed bodies and spirits

The ingredients were bubbling long before the sun peeked over the horizon. For nine hours on Saturday, Oct. 1, the cooks took turns stirring massive pots that would serve hundreds at the Golden Rule Project’s first Booyah. Scratch the word stirring. “One of the first things we learned was...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Landmark business struggling to stay alive

We all have them, experiences during our childhood that stand out as bigger than life memories. For generations of kids who grow up fishing with their fathers and mothers, it is the monster big fish. It can live under the pier or swim invisibly in the shadows beneath the lily pads. On drugstore postcards, it is big enough to swallow a row boat. It is the fish that weighs as much as your pet poodle, bends your pole under your boat, it is the one that always gets away.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
MIX 108

Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work

Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy