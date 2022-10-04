Read full article on original website
Accused Capitol Heights Killer Held On No-Bond Status After Being Caught For August Murder
A Capitol Heights man has been arrested after being accused of the murder of a 22-year-old Washington, DC man authorities announce. Randy McFail, 32, allegedly shot Robert Earl Price, 22, killing him in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man
A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce. Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
Resident Arrested After Violently Stabbing Man To Death Inside Of Baltimore Boarding House
A man accusing of violently stabbing a 43-year-old man to death in a boarding house in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say. A resident of the house, Jayquann Bridgemann, 23, allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen inside of the house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say
Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Suspected Drug User In PWC Wanted After Escaping, Fleeing From Arresting Officers: Police
A wanted man pulled a fast one on police officers attempting to arrest him in Prince William County when he escaped custody and was able to run away from custody, authorities announced. Woodbridge resident Isaiah Dimitri Hall, 25, is at large after making his great escape from members of the...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
Police Investigating Attempted Abduction in Wheaton
The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is looking for suspects in an attempted abduction that occurred Oct. 3 in Wheaton. Between 4:15-4:30 p.m. that day, a juvenile female was walking in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place when she saw a black four-door sedan with tinted windows pull up behind her, police wrote in a release.
Shooting Suspect Accused Of Baltimore Murder Nine Days After Body Found In Vehicle, Police Say
Police have apprehended a wanted shooting suspect who allegedly fatally shot his victim in a Maryland car late last month, authorities announced. Carlos Pearson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in Baltimore for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Quincy Harris, whose body was located in a vehicle in September.
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
Killed On Vacation: NAACP Leader Shot In Turks And Caicos
Kent Carter, of the Arlington County NAACP was killed on vacation while riding in a shuttle van back to his hotel. Police say a gang of men started shooting at the vehicle, which murdered Carter and injured another passenger in the van. “Just a really great, standup guy, you know?...
VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head
A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane...
Bodycam footage released of deadly police shooting in Harwood last month
Body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly police involved shooting last month in Anne Arundel County.
Woman Sentenced For 'Vicious' Murder Where She Stabbed Victim 36 Times In Anne Arundel County
The woman who stabbed her victim 36 times and killed him during an unprovoked attack in Maryland will spend decades in prison after being sentenced, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney announced. Inari Molina, 27, was sentenced to life with all but 60 years suspended after pleading guilty in May to...
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended At Harford County Hotel After Hourslong Standoff With Police
A stabbing suspect is in custody after assaulting a man visiting Maryland from Georgia during an attack in a Harford County parking lot and later barricading himself in an area hotel, police announced. Aberdeen resident Timothy Mark Humes, 30, is facing multiple charges following an incident where he allegedly stabbed...
Girl says man popped out of car, tried to grab and abduct her in Montgomery County
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating what they say was an attempted abduction of a girl on Monday. Police said they are looking for suspects accused of abducting a juvenile female between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area.
Update: Detectives Investigate Beall Ave. and Upton St. Fatality; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatality that occurred in the early morning of October 4, 2022, in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street. At approximately 6:33 a.m., officers from the Rockville City Police Department and Fire/Rescue...
