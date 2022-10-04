ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, MD

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man

A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce. Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WGAU

Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say

Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Casey
WUSA9

2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigating Attempted Abduction in Wheaton

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is looking for suspects in an attempted abduction that occurred Oct. 3 in Wheaton. Between 4:15-4:30 p.m. that day, a juvenile female was walking in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place when she saw a black four-door sedan with tinted windows pull up behind her, police wrote in a release.
WHEATON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Secret Service#Violent Crime#Peruvian#The Metropolitan Police
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
travelnoire.com

Killed On Vacation: NAACP Leader Shot In Turks And Caicos

Kent Carter, of the Arlington County NAACP was killed on vacation while riding in a shuttle van back to his hotel. Police say a gang of men started shooting at the vehicle, which murdered Carter and injured another passenger in the van. “Just a really great, standup guy, you know?...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy